5 best thriller movies on Max with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

In the world of thriller movies, where tension holds tight and plot twists are plentiful, it can be tough to find the best of the best. Thankfully, Max, being one of the best streaming services , has a lineup of some highly-rated thrillers that have not only impressed audiences but also earned high praise from critics.

Rotten Tomatoes is useful for determining which movies are worth watching, but it’s important to remember that everyone has their own opinion. It’s just a matter of finding a movie that takes your fancy. Whether you love psychological mind games or gripping crime dramas, our list of thriller movies is a great place to start.

So, without further ado, here are the best thrillers on Max with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes.

‘Mona Lisa’ (1986)

1986 Mona Lisa Official Trailer 1 Cannon Productions - YouTube Watch On

"Mona Lisa" is a British neo-noir crime thriller that follows George (Bob Hoskins), a small-time gangster who has just been released from prison. Struggling to re-establish himself, he takes a job as a driver for Simone (Cathy Tyson), a high-class call girl. As George becomes more involved in Simone's world, he is tasked with finding one of her missing friends.

The story aims to explore the challenges of their relationship and how unexpected connections can arise between people from different walks of life. Most notably though, this movie's atmosphere is charged with a sense of impending danger that stems from an unpredictable plot. What more could you want from a classic thriller?

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%

Watch on Max

‘Eye in the Sky’ (2015)

Eye in the Sky Official North American Trailer (2015) - Aaron Paul, Helen Mirren War Thriller HD - YouTube Watch On

The next thriller "Eye in the Sky" revolves around Colonel Katherine Powell (Helen Mirren), a UK-based military officer commanding a drone mission to apprehend a group of high-level terrorists meeting in Nairobi. However, when the mission escalates unexpectedly, Powell and her team are forced to make challenging decisions in real time, especially when a young girl enters the kill zone of the drone's missile strike.

This war-thriller movie has been praised for its ability to portray legal and ethical implications of drone warfare and the human cost of decisions made from afar. It raises questions about the justification of collateral damage, the role of technology in war, and the personal toll on those involved in carrying out and overseeing such operations.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Watch on Max

‘Fargo’ (1996)

Fargo (1996) | Official Trailer | MGM Studios - YouTube Watch On

"Fargo” is a darkly comedic crime thriller set in the icy landscapes of Minnesota and North Dakota. The plot centers around a financially desperate car salesman, Jerry Lundegaard (William H. Macy), who creates a plan to have his wife kidnapped in order to extort money from his wealthy father-in-law (yes, really).

Jerry hires two criminals, Carl Showalter (Steve Buscemi) and Gaear Grimsrud (Peter Stormare), to carry out the kidnapping. However, things quickly spiral out of control when the kidnapping goes wrong, leading to multiple murders and drawing the attention of the diligent and pregnant local police chief, Marge Gunderson (Frances McDormand). It's a surprising comedy that will have you laughing one minute and gasping in utter shock the next.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Watch on Max

‘Kimi’ (2022)

KIMI | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

"Kimi" happens to be one of the best thriller movies to date. It stars Zoë Kravitz in the lead role as an agoraphobic tech worker named Angela Childs who works as a voice assistant program designer. When Angela hears what she believes to be a violent crime being committed through the microphone of her own program, she delves deeper into the mystery and finds herself becoming increasingly paranoid and entangled in a dangerous web of conspiracy.

The movie received praise for Zoë Kravitz's performance, as well as for its tense atmosphere and timely exploration of privacy concerns in the digital age. "Kimi" offers a suspenseful narrative that will keep you on edge while addressing contemporary issues surrounding technology and personal security.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Watch on Max

‘Ex Machina’ (2015)

Ex Machina | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

“Ex Machina” is on our list of the best A24 movies because of how it tackles the complex subject of artificial intelligence and what it means to be human. The story focuses on a young programmer named Caleb Smith (Domhnall Gleeson), who works for a large tech company and wins a competition to spend a week at the secluded mountain estate of the company's reclusive CEO, Nathan Bateman (Oscar Isaac).

Once there, Caleb learns that Nathan has been working on creating artificial intelligence. Nathan introduces Caleb to Ava (Alicia Vikander), a highly advanced humanoid robot with artificial intelligence. However, as Caleb interacts with Ava, he becomes increasingly fascinated by her intelligence and personality. At the same time, he begins to question Nathan's true motives and the ethical implications of creating a sentient being.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Watch on Max