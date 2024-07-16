Hulu top 10 movies — here are the 3 worth watching right now

The best streaming services , including Hulu, come with deep content libraries. While that's great, because we get endless hours of TV shows and movies, it can be a bit of a struggle to figure out what to watch. Luckily, Hulu has a top 15 shows and movies collection that gives you a look at what’s trending on the platform.

After going through what's popular this week, we've narrowed down three of Hulu's current top 10 movies that stand out from the rest. This week, we've got a pair of action/thrillers and a family-friendly comedy classic.

So without further ado, here are the three movies worth watching right now in Hulu’s top 10 movies.

This is based on the Hulu top 15 movies and shows as of Tuesday, July 16.

BEST MOVIES IN THE HULU TOP 10

'Muzzle' (2023)

Muzzle Official Trailer | HD | RLJE Films | Ft. Aaron Eckhart, Stephen Lang - YouTube Watch On

If we've learned anything from watching movies, it's this: Don't mess with someone's dog if you aren't prepared to die. So it's no surprise that when something happens to LAPD officer Jake Rosser's (Aaron Eckhart) K9 partner he'll stop at nothing to find out what happened.

Critics didn't love this movie according to Rotten Tomatoes but audiences were positive overall about this 100-minute action/thriller. So if you need a (relatively) short movie to spin up this week, then "Muzzle" is worth a watch.

Watch on Hulu

Get the top Amazon Prime Day deals right in your inbox: Sign up now! Receive the hottest deals and product recommendations alongside the biggest tech news from the Tom's Guide team straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'Fast Charlie' (2023)

Fast Charlie Trailer #1 (2023) - YouTube Watch On

While "Muzzle" may be trending higher in the Hulu top 10 this week, "Fast Charlie" may be the action/thriller you'll want to play next. Starring Pierce Brosnan as Biloxi, Mississippi mob "fixer" Charlie Swift, this fast-paced 90-minute action movie gives off vibes of "Taken" and "John Wick" and was well-received by critics and audiences alike. After watching the trailer, I can see why. "Fast Charlie" looks like a fun time for any action movie fan.

Watch on Hulu

'Holes' (2023)

Holes (2003) Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"Holes" is a classic for those of us who grew up in the 1990s. Based on the wildly popular 1998 Louis Sachar novel, this 2003 family movie stars Shia LaBeouf as Stanley "Caveman" Yelnats IV, a juvenile delinquent sent to Camp Green Lake after being wrongfully convicted of stealing a pair of sneakers. There are laughs, drama and a star-studded cast that includes Sigourney Weaver, Jon Voight and Patricia Arquette alongside a young LaBeouf. If you need something for the whole family to watch this week, "Holes" is the clear choice among the top 10 movies on Hulu.

Watch on Hulu

HULU TOP 15 MOVIES AND SHOWS RIGHT NOW

1. "The Kardashians" (2022)

2. "Trump | Assassination Attempt: Minute by Minute" (2024)

3. "The Bear" (2022)

4. "Muzzle" (2023)

5. "Fast Charlie" (2023)

6. "Love Island (UK)" (2015)

7. "Casey Anthony's Parents: The Lie Detector Test" (2024)

8. "The Bachelorette" (2003)

9. "Holes" (2003)

10. "The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard" (2024)

11. "Scrambled" (2023)

12. "WWE Friday Night SmackDown" (1999)

13. "Bad Boys for Life" (2020)

14. "20/20 True Crime Collection: Betrayed" (2024)

15. "Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer" (2024)