7 top new movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Max and more (July 16-22)

There are plenty of new movies arriving on the best streaming services this week with Netflix, Prime Video, Max and more boosting their libraries with fresh flicks.

One of the biggest movies making its streaming debut this week is “My Spy: The Eternal City”. This sequel to the 2020 Prime Video original promises another dose of over-the-top action comedy, and with its sunny Italian setting should make for perfect summer viewing. Other highlights this week include the shlocky horror “Abigail” on Peacock, the thrilling dark comedy “Loves Lies Bleeding” on Max and another glossy Netflix rom-com called “Find Me Falling”.

That’s just a snapshot of the new movies landing on streaming services this week, down below we’ve got a full roundup of the best picks that need to be on your radar. And for even more viewing recommendations, check out our guide to the best new TV shows this week.

'Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1' (PVOD)

Kevin Costner’s ambitious “Horizon: An American Saga” project is in danger of stalling right out of the gate. The epic western series was planned to be comprised of four movies, but after the lukewarm box office takings of “Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1” its already produced sequel (naturally, titled “Chapter 2”) has been pulled from its planned August release date, and the future of the saga may rest on the success of this video-on-demand debut.

“Horizon: An American Saga” is very much Costner’s baby. The cinema legend not only stars in, directed and co-wrote the first (and second) chapters of the burgeoning franchise but he’s also put a considerable amount of his own money into the production. Also featuring Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Giovanni Ribisi and Jena Malone, “Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1” is set in the Old West during the tumultuous American Civil War, and clocks in at a butt-numbing 181 minutes.

Buy or rent on Amazon from July 16

'The Teacher’s Lounge' (Netflix)

Netflix has become the U.S. streaming home of several critically acclaimed and award-winning international films over the past few months and “The Teacher’s Lounge” is the latest addition to this growing niche. This German drama was the country’s nominee for Best International Feature Film at the 2024 Oscars (though it ultimately lost to “The Zone of Interest”) and holds a seriously impressive 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes . That alone should convince you it's worth watching.

“The Teacher’s Lounge” centers on an educator named Carla Nowak (Leonie Benesch) who has recently transferred to a new school. While acclimating to this new environment, she begins investigating a series of thefts from the teacher’s lounge. The stolen items include a stash of Carla’s money, adding personal stakes. But getting to the bottom of the mystery has unforeseen consequences, and Carla finds herself caught between her morals and the rigid school system.

Watch on Netflix from July 17

'My Spy: The Eternal City' (Prime Video)

“My Spy” was a pandemic success story for Prime Video bringing a dose of popcorn thrills to the platform during a time when movie theaters pretty much everywhere were shut. While its belated sequel is launching into a very different viewing environment, Amazon will be hoping it can enjoy a similarly enthusiastic reception and also dominate the service’s viewing charts over the sunny months.

Like many sequels, “My Spy: The Eternal City” has gone for the tried-and-tested characters go aboard route, as this time J.J.(Dave Bautista) and Sophie (Chloe Coleman) find themselves on another madcap adventure in Italy. The hijinks begin with Sophie's high school choir embarking on a European trip, and J.J. coming along as a chaperone, but their sightseeing tour soon goes off the rails when the pair learn of a sister terrorist plot in the picturesque European destination. Reluctantly putting their trip on hold, the duo re-enter the superspy field to once again save the world.

Watch on Prime Video from July 18

'Abigail' (Peacock)

A blood-soaked horror that mixes spooky scares with cartoony comedy, “Abigail” is an enjoyable mixture. It’s also a hard movie to talk about because its most intriguing plot point is also somewhat of a spoiler. While the trailer linked above gives the game away, I encourage you to watch this movie on Peacock without learning anything else for the most optimal viewing experience.

However, if you require a little extra convincing and want to know the full scoop, “Abigail” centers on a group of criminals hired to kidnap the daughter of a powerful businessman, and hold her for ransom at a remote mansion. The job seems simple on paper, but get’s a lot more difficult when they learn the “innocent” young girl they’re holding hostage is actually a bloodthirsty vampire. Starring Melissa Barrera, Dan Stevens, Kathryn Newton, Angus Cloud, and Giancarlo Esposito, “Abigail” might be too tame for true horror fans, but it’s still pulpy good fun with plenty of gore.

Watch on Peacock from July 19

'Love Lies Bleeding' (Max)

British filmmaker Rose Glass exploded onto the scene with her fantastic 2019 debut, “Saint Maud," a super unnerving horror that earned her critical acclaim and marked her as an up-and-coming director to watch. “Love Lies Bleeding” is Glass’ much-anticipated follow-up, and while the horror aspect has been dropped, this dark romantic thriller is just as unsettling as her previous work, and adds whole new layers of weirdness that are delightfully unhinged and seriously memorable.

Jackie (Katy O’Brian) is a competitive bodybuilder making her way to Las Vegas in the hopes of achieving stardom. Stopping at a small-town gym along the way, she meets the manager Lou (Kristen Stewarts), and the two find themselves falling for each other in almost no time at all. However, their intense romance brings brutal violence and a clash with Lou’s criminal family. I'll warn you that “Love Lies Bleeding” goes to some pretty odd places, but the performances are stellar (the movie also includes Jena Malone, Dave Franco and Ed Harris) and Glass is again on top directing form.

Watch on Max from July 19

'Young Woman and the Sea' (Disney Plus)

There’s an odd phenomenon in Hollywood where two movies with similar plots will often be released in close proximity, and that’s the case with 2023’s “Nyad” and “Young Woman and the Sea”, both center on remarkable feats of athletic endurance, and explore the drive required to swim a distance previously thought impossible. While “Nyad” tells the story of Diana Nyad’s attempts to swim from Cuba to Florida in the 2010s, “Young Woman and the Sea” is set in the 1920s, and sees Daisy Ridley play Trudy Ederle in a career-best role for the "Star Wars" stalwart.

Edrele, born in New York City in 1903, was a trailblazer who pushed back against social boundaries and the patriarchal society of the time on her way to compete in the 1924 Olympic Games. But she wasn’t finished there. A couple of years later, she set out on a mission to become the first woman to swim the English Channel, attempting a grueling 21-mile swim in dangerous open water conditions.

Watch on Disney Plus from July 19

'Find Me Falling' (Netflix)

“Find Me Falling” looks to have all the hallmarks of a Netflix rom-com. A lukewarm (if not outright negative) critical reception appears likely, but the movie will almost certainly go down a treat with viewers, and much like the recently-released “A Family Affair," this easy-going movie will probably find its way into the streaming service’s top 10 most-watched list.

After his comeback album flops, aging rock star John Allman (Harry Connick Jr.) retreats to an isolated cliffside home on the sun-soaked Mediterranean island of Cyprus. He initially plans to keep to himself and wallow in self-pity but his plans for total isolation are constantly disturbed by all manner of visitors. And things get even more complicated when an old flame resurfaces and new sparks start to fly.

Watch on Netflix from July 19