Hulu just got the best movie you skipped in theaters — and it surprised me

The summer movie season is typically dominated by popcorn blockbusters and movies within established (and crucially, bankable) franchises, and while I enjoy a big-budget flick as much as anybody, I’m always a little disappointed that the focus on tentpole releases usually result in some “smaller” movies getting lost in the shuffle.

That seemed to be the case with “Kinds of Kindness”. Director Yorgos Lanthimos’ follow-up to his awards-darling “Poor Things” hit theaters in late June, and while its critical reception was solid, it made few waves at the box office and failed to recoup its relatively modest $15 million budget. That’s a real shame, as the movie is excellent.

Fortunately, “Kinds of Kindness” could get a shot at redemption as it’s now available to stream on Hulu (as of August 30), and this oddball anthology movie is sure to make for the perfect weekend viewing, so long as you can tolerate some absurdity.

Here’s why “Kinds of Kindness” is a movie that deserves your attention now that it’s streaming on Hulu.

What is ‘Kinds of Kindness’ about?

“Kinds of Kindness” is an anthology movie, which if you’re not aware of the term, means it’s a movie that is comprised of several shorter movies that are narratively separate from each other. While there are thematic links across the entire movie, each of the three chapters tells an individual story with a clear ending.

The three segments are further linked by shared a cast, namely Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons and Willem Dafoe, but there are also supporting parts for Hong Chau, Margaret Qualley, Joe Alwyn and Hunter Schafer. Each actor plays three separate roles in the movie.

The first story sees a man attempt to break free from under the thumb of a controlling boss, the second follows a policeman who is confused when his missing wife returns but seems like a different person, and the third follows a woman involved in a cult that is looking for a person with a very unique set of abilities.

‘Kinds of Kindness’ is kinda genius

(Image credit: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo / Searchlight Pictures)

I’ll be honest, I didn’t actually know “Kinds of Kindness” was an anthology movie before watching it in theaters earlier this summer. And when that clicked, my initial feeling was an immense disappointment.

To be honest, I find anthology movies a difficult beast in general. They often struggle to build narrative momentum, and if you end up disliking one (or even multiple) of the segments, the movie can feel like a real slog to finish. It’s not the genre for me.

So, consider me shocked when, by the time the credits rolled, I was practically applauding in my cinema seat. Each of “Kinds of Kindness”’s three chapters is more brilliant than the last, not to mention more batsh*t unhinged, which is certainly no bad thing in a Yorgos Lanthimos project. I think the third short story is the real stand-out, but the other two are very close behind.

The performance and screenplay remind me quite a bit of Lanthimos’ 2017 thriller “The Killing of A Sacred Deer”, which is my favorite movie from the Greek director to date so that further earned my appreciation. Plus, the core cast, Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons and Willem Dafoe, are all phenomenal. This is Stone’s third feature film collaboration with the director and proves herself to be an acting force once again.

(Image credit: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo / Searchlight Pictures)

I’m not alone in finding plenty to enjoy about “Kinds of Kindness”. The surrealist comedy-drama holds a solid 72% on Rotten Tomatoes , and while this is a pretty big drop from “Poor Thing” which pulled an impressive 92%, it’s still an indication that the overall critical consensus leaned towards positive.

However, I feel it's only fair to warn you that it's a divisive movie. The aloof writing and the absurd narrative didn’t resonate with everybody. In fact, the movie has managed an underwhelming 49% audience score, with one especially harsh user review labeling the movie “absolute junk." Let's just say I very strongly disagree.

Stream ‘Kinds of Kindness’ on Hulu right now

I wouldn’t go as far as to guarantee that you’ll enjoy “Kinds of Kindness." As its Rotten Tomatoes user score proves, this is a flick that won’t appeal to everybody. But if you don’t mind a movie that isn’t afraid to get a bit weird with things, and can appreciate some pretty bold stylistic swings, then I implore you to at least give it a chance.

I love seeing a director like Yorgos Lanthimos being given the freedom to create a movie like “Kinds of Kindness” as it keeps the industry interesting, and in a streaming world that is often frustratingly risk-averse, unique works of art like this should be celebrated. I hope Hulu subscribers embrace this flick and give it a proper chance.

