Hulu top 10 movies — here's the 3 worth watching right now

The best streaming services , including Hulu, come with deep content libraries. While that's great, because we get endless hours of TV shows and movies, it can be a bit of a struggle to figure out what to watch. Luckily, Hulu has a top 15 shows and movies collection that gives you a look at what’s trending on the platform.

After going through what's popular this week, we've narrowed down three of Hulu's current top 10 movies that stand out from the rest. The "Alien" franchise remains dominant on the back of "Alien: Romulus" remaining a powerful force at the box office, including the acclaimed James Cameron sequel "Aliens." But there are also some new entrants to the Hulu top 10, including a new Hulu original movie starring Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor and Sanaa Lathan and a 2023 horror movie about a harrowing trip to the depths of the ocean.

So without further ado, here are the three movies worth watching right now in Hulu’s top 10 movies.

This is based on the Hulu top 15 movies and shows as of Tuesday, August 27.

BEST MOVIES IN THE HULU TOP 10

'The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat' (2024)

Based on the 2013 novel of the same name, "The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat" stars Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor as Odette, Sanaa Lathan as Barbara Jean and Uzo Aduba as Clarice. This group of friends — dubbed "The Supremes" by Big Earl (Tony Winters), who owns a local restaurant — have been through so much together, with a friendship spanning decades. But now, they must survive the biggest test of their friendship yet.

Because this movie spans decades, many characters have actors playing younger versions of themselves, including Odette, Barbara Jean and Clarice. The acting performances are the primary draw of the movie, but fans of the 2013 novel will also find this to be an enjoyable adaption based on early reviews.

'The Dive' (2023)

It's tough to get more intimate than a story about three friends but this horror film about two sisters only has a cast of five. In "The Dive," May (Louisa Krause) and Drew (Sophie Lowe) set out to a beautiful remote location for a day of diving. However, things go bad fast once a landslide pins one of the sisters 28 meters deep. The other sister must reach the surface for help but only has 20 minutes to return before it's too late.

This movie also features some flashbacks, with Shire Richardson and Stella Uhrig as the younger versions of May and Drew. At just 91 minutes, the movie plays out in real-time, which is always an interesting conceit. Just a quick spoiler warning: don't watch the trailer past the 1:20 mark, as it potentially spoils the movie with a bizarre editing choice.

'Aliens' (1986)

Hopefully, you've already started watching the "Alien" movies in order, either with 1979's "Alien," the first movie in the franchise, or its 2012 prequel "Prometheus." But even if you haven't "Aliens" is worth watching now that it's on Hulu. Not only is it a great "Alien" movie, but it's among the best movies ever from James Cameron.

Set 57 years after the first "Alien" movie, "Aliens" begins with Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) waking from stasis after escaping the Xenomorph attack aboard the Nostromo. When she tells the Weyland-Yutani Corporation of the alien attack they are skeptical, but once contact is lost with the terraforming colony on exomoon LV-426 Ripley is sent to investigate along with a team of colonial marines.

While still keeping horror elements, "Aliens" is definitely more of an action movie than its predecessor. But that's not necessarily a bad thing — some of the most iconic scenes from the "Alien" franchise come from this movie.

HULU TOP 15 MOVIES AND SHOWS RIGHT NOW

"The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat" (2024) "Reasonable Doubt" s1 ep1 "Can't Knock the Hustle" "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" (2024) "The Dive" (2023) "Alien: Covenant" (2017) "Alien" (1979) "The Bachelorette" s13 ep3 "Week 3" "WWE Friday Night SmackDown" s26 ep31 "Fri, Aug 2, 2024" "Aliens" (1986) "Prometheus" (2012) "MasterChef" s9 ep1 "The Judges Do Battle" "Step Brothers" (2008) "Sweet Home Alabama" (2002) "Futurama" s12 ep4 "Beauty and The Bug" "Immaculate"