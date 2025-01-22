The doors to the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop are once again open for business as Corey, Rick and Chum prepare for more hard negotiations and easy sales. Here's how to watch "Pawn Stars" season 23 online and from anywhere with a VPN.

'Pawn Stars' season 23 release date, streaming details "Pawn Stars" season 23 premieres on Wednesday, January 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

• U.S. & Canada — Watch on History (via Sling TV)

• U.K. — Watch on Sky/Now

• Watch anywhere — try Surfshark 100% risk-free

Following the fortunes of the Las Vegas pawn shop, the show sees Rick Harrison, his son Corey and Corey’s best friend Chum deal with the weird and wonderful customers who walk through their doors looking to buy, sell and pawn. The season opener this year promises a visit from “Tell It to My Heart” singer Taylor Dayne who is looking to pass on a whole heap of tour memorabilia from her 80s heyday, with the music theme continuing as Corey haggles over an award once given to Dolly Parton. Chum, meanwhile, looks to be preoccupied by a Darth Vader nutcracker.

It may seem a simple premise for a show that’s run this long, and it is. But two things keep viewers coming back for more each season. The first is the camaraderie between the three leads, especially poignant since the passing of Rick’s father and shop co-owner Richard Harrison, aka The Old Man. The second is the items themselves. Often unique relics of history and pop culture, every piece bought through the doors of World Famous has a story. Some are incredibly poignant personal connections to an unassuming item, while some leave the boys slack-jawed at how a customer came across such an item. And when we do finally get down to the nitty gritty, it’s hugely entertaining to watch three masters of negotiation at work.

By now, viewers know what to expect from Rick, Corey and Chum, and it’s sure to be as entertaining as always. So read on to find out how to watch "Pawn Stars" season 23 online and from anywhere.

How to watch 'Pawn Stars' season 23 in the U.S.

Season 23 of "Pawn Stars" will premiere on the History Channel in the U.S. on Wednesday, January 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

It will be available to stream the following day via the History Channel app, just login with your cable details. You can also stream season 1 of the show on the service as part of their completely free select content.

If you don't already have the History Channel on cable, you can pick it up as an add-on on several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Philo, Hulu and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling as one of the standout options when it comes to the best streaming services and best cable TV alternatives.

Have one of these subscriptions but currently abroad? A VPN like Surfshark can help you access your usual services – details below.

Sling TV is one of the best cable alternatives around. Both Sling Orange and Sling Blue packages include the History Channel, plus over 30 other TV, sports and news channels. Plans start at $46/month (discount for your first month) and you can cancel any time. Save on your first month of Sling TV.

Watch 'Pawn Stars' season 23 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Pawn Stars" season 23 on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the show thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. One of our favorites is Surfshark.

Surfshark One+ | 2 years + 3 extra months FREE | $4.29 per month

Surfshark One+ is Surfshark's top tier plan. It offers the highest level of protection, and includes everything you get with previous plans. The data removal service Incogni is included in this plan, and the tool scans data brokers for your data, and sends regular data removal requests. The 2-year plan works out at $4.29 per month ($115.83 up front), with 3 months extra protection included for free. You can see if it's right for you with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to watch 'Pawn Stars' season 23 around the world

How to watch 'Pawn Stars' season 23 in Canada

The History Channel and its app is where you want to head to watch "Pawn Stars" season 23 in Canada. Episodes release on the same schedule as the U.S.

The History Channel is also available via the STACKTV add-on with Prime Video, which grants access to programming from Global Television, the Disney Channel, National Geographic, Showcase, W Network, and Adult Swim.

A Prime membership costs CA$9.99 each month, and a STACKTV subscription costs CA$12.99 on top, but both offer free trials to new users.

If you're a Canadian traveling away from home, a VPN will let you stream just as if you were back in the Great North.

Can I watch 'Pawn Stars' season 23 in the U.K.?

The U.K. have their own version of the History Channel via Sky History and that's the home for "Pawn Stars" in Blighty. However, seasons don't arrive for a few months following their U.S. premiere, and there's no word on season 23 just yet.

When it does arrive, you'll also be able to stream on Sky's pay as you go platform, NOW.

If you're traveling in the U.K. from overseas, you could use a VPN to stream just as if you were back home.

Can I watch 'Pawn Stars' season 23 online in Australia?

"Pawn Stars" is available on Binge in Australia, however episodes are around two seasons behind and there's no word on the new installments just yet.

Note: Binge collect episodes slightly differently to their U.S. release and while it appears the streamer has up to season 24 available, these episodes are actually pulled from seasons 20 and 21 (U.S. release).

U.S. viewers traveling in Oz can use a VPN to stream just as if you were back Stateside.

What you need to know about 'Pawn Stars' season 23

What is the 'Pawn Stars' season 23 release date? "Pawn Stars" season 23 premieres on the History Channel in the U.S. and Canada at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Wednesday, January 22 and will air in the same slot weekly. Release dates outside of North America are TBC. It's currently unclear how many episodes the latest season will consist of. Previous seasons have raged from as little as 10 episodes, all the way up to a whopping 52 installments.

What can we expect from 'Pawn Stars'? The official synopsis from History for episode 1 reads: "Taylor Dayne gives Rick first dibs at some memorabilia from her tours; Chum hopes the force is strong with him as a seller brings a nutcracker Darth Vader; a seller comes into the shop with an award given to Dolly Parton and Porter Wagoner."

