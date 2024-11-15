How to watch 'Dune: Prophecy' online from anywhere — stream TV series with Emily Watson, date, time

There are prequels and there are prequels. "Dune: Prophecy" reaches back 10,000 years before Paul Atreides to bring us the back story of the Harkonnen sisters taking on forces that threaten the future of humankind as they establish the Bene Gesserit. But don't worry, all the usual weirdness is still present and correct.

Here's how you can watch "Dune: Prophecy" online around the world and from anywhere with a VPN.

'Dune: Prophecy' streaming details "Dune: Prophecy" premieres on Sunday, November 17 at 9 p.m. ET / PT on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

• U.S. — HBO/Max

• U.K. — Sky Atlantic/Now

• CAN — HBO/Crave

• AUS — Binge 7-day free trial (Nov. 18)

And by "usual weirdness" we mean mind-altering spices and terrifying giant worms - that kind of thing. More recognizable are the threats of ecological disaster and the political machinations that seem to come as standard with human weakness.

There's also a peculiar fondness for the principle of heredity that years of in-breeding and dictatorial incompetence seem to have done little to discourage although the new found sisterhood seem to think it might have a plan.

In fact, the working title of this new(ish) sci-fi franchise was 'Dune: The Sisterhood' and Emily Watson and Olivia Williams as the Harkonnen sisters are at the heart of everything with Valya ambitious and ruthless and Tula nurturing and loyal.

Read on to see how you can watch "Dune: Prophecy" online with all the streaming details you need below.

How to watch 'Dune: Prophecy' online in the U.S.

"Dune: Prophecy" premieres on HBO in the U.S. on Sunday, November 17 at 9 p.m. ET / PT on HBO and is also available to stream on Max. If you don't have access to HBO, the best way to watch "Dune: Prophecy" online is via its Max platform. Max prices start at $9.99/month if you don't mind ads, going to $16.99/month for ad-free and $20.99/month if you want the option to watch content on up to four devices and in 4K. For even better value, you can pay for a whole year upfront and effectively get 12 months for the price of 10 on any of its tiers. HBO can also be added to OTT streaming services such as Hulu and Amazon Prime Video. Traveling outside the States? You'll need to use a VPN to unblock Max when abroad.

Watch 'Dune: Prophecy' from anywhere in the world

If "Dune: Prophecy" isn't airing where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. You can try it risk-free for 30 days if you take advantage of NordVPN's no-quibble money-back guarantee.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app — so Max, for example — and watch "Dune: Prophecy" online from wherever you are in the world.

Watch 'Dune: Prophecy' around the world

How to watch 'Dune: Prophecy' online in Canada

You can watch "Dune: Prophecy" in Canada on HBO and the Crave streaming service from Sunday, November 17.

Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for its Basic plan (720p video, includes ads) all the way up to $22/month for Premium (ad-free, 4K, downloadable shows).

Those on vacation away from Canada will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use Crave as it will be geo-blocked when not at home.

Where to watch 'Dune: Prophecy' online in the U.K.

"Dune: Prophecy" airs on Sky Atlantic in the U.K. from Monday, November 18. It will also be streaming weekly on Now with an Entertainment Membership from the same date.

It will also be available for Sky subscribers to watch via the Sky Go app, which is available on smartphones, computers, games consoles and a host of TV streaming devices.

Not a Sky subscriber? Plans currently start from £28/month.

Alternatively, Sky Atlantic content is also available to watch with a flexible Now Entertainment Membership. Prices start from only £6.99/month.

Those on vacation away from the U.K. will need a good streaming VPN to log in back home to use Sky Go or Now as they will be geo-blocked when not at home.

How to watch 'Dune: Prophecy' online in Australia

Aussies can watch "Dune: Prophecy" on streaming specialist Binge from Monday, November 18.

Binge offers a free 7-day trial to check out the streaming service. After that, the Basic plan costs AU$10/month, with more pricey options if you want to ditch ads and stream on more than one device.

Not Down Under? Don't worry. Those on vacation away from Australia will need a good streaming VPN to log in back home to use Binge as it will be geo-blocked when not at home.

'Dune: Prophecy' - Cast

Emily Watson as Valya Harkonnen

Olivia Williams as Tula Harkonnen

Mark Strong as Emperor Javicco Corrino

Travis Fimmel as Desmond Hart

Jodhi May as Natalya

Camilla Beeput as Reverend Mother Dorotea

Sarah-Sofie Boussnina as Princess Ynez

Josh Heuston as Constantine

Jade Anouka as Sister Theodosia

Faoileann Cunningham as Sister Jen

Aoife Hinds as Sister Emeline

Chris Mason as Keiran Atreides

Shalom Brune-Franklin as Mikael

'Dune: Prophecy' episode list

Season 01 Episode 01: The Hidden Hand - Sunday, November 17

S01 E02: Two Wolves - Sunday, November 24

S01 E03: Sisterhood Above All - Sunday, December 1

S01 E04: TBA - Sunday, December 8

S01 E05: TBA - Sunday, December 15

S01 E06: TBA - Sunday, December 22

'Dune: Prophecy' trailer

Dune: Prophecy | Final Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

Do you need to have watched the "Dune" movies first? Nope. Showrunner Alison Schapker has said: "You don't need to have read the books, and you don't even need to see Denis's [Villeneuve] films, or David Lynch's Dune, or other Dune television series. This can be a point of entry if that's how you're approaching Dune. If you're a Dune super-fan, I also think it's really fun to come to this with all the knowledge."