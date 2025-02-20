Max just canceled this comedy series with 90% on Rotten Tomatoes after just two seasons

Sorry, "Bookie" fans; Chuck Lorre's Max original comedy series just got canceled.

Streaming cancelations are a dime a dozen; everyone's got that one show they wish stuck around on their streaming service of choice, right?

Well, thanks to a report from Variety, we know that the Sebastian Maniscalco-led comedy show is the latest to get canceled this year so far.

Max: 'We won't be moving forward'

Although a precise reason hasn't been given, the publication revealed on Feb. 19 that Max wouldn't be moving forward on a third season of "Bookie", mere weeks after the "Bookie" season 2 finale landed on the Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service on Jan. 30, 2025.

"For two seasons creators Chuck Lorre and Nick Bakay and their hilarious cast, led by Sebastian Maniscalco, made us laugh while pulling back the curtain on the world of sports betting," a Max spokesperson has said.

"We won't be moving forward with a third season, but we are grateful to have worked with such a brilliant team on this laugh out loud comedy."

This news comes in spite of the fact that "Bookie" was generally well-received. Even if it might not be as widely known as some of HBO's heaviest hitters, the series currently holds a 90% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with the consensus largely being that it was a solidly entertaining watch.

What is 'Bookie' about?

Bookie | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

"Bookie" is a darkly funny comedy series about veteran Los Angeles-based bookmaker, Danny (Maniscalco).

It's a show about a man doing his best to adapt to a changing world, scrambling to charm and con his way to the top (despite life's many, many mishaps). Danny's big problem is simple; his business could be upended forever by the potential legalization of sports gambling in California.

#Alongside his best friend and ex-NFL player Ray (Omar J. Dorsey), sister Lorraine (Vanessa Ferlito) and reformed drug dealer, Hector (Jorge Garcia), Danny contends with his increasingly unstable clients as he tries to settle their debts... all while making his own risky bets of his own.

In addition to the above stars, the series has also featured a number of guest and recurring stars including Dale Dickey, Toby Huss, Ray Romano, Zach Braff, Laraine Newman, and Charlie Sheen.

Disappointed by the news? You can still stream all 16 episodes of "Bookie" on Max, and if you need any more suggestions of what else to watch next, you can check out our guide to the best shows on Max for tons more streaming recommendations.