'Harry Potter' TV show has been delayed until 2027 — but there's a positive production update

Bad news, fantasy fans: the "Harry Potter" TV show recently got delayed by Max.

Earlier this week, we learned that this latest take on the Wizarding World had been pushed back from its originally scheduled 2026 release.

At a recent conference held on December 3, Warner Bros. Discovery's global streaming chief, JB Perrette, provided a number of updates about several of Max's upcoming shows.

In addition to confirming release windows for "The White Lotus" season 3, "The Last Of Us" season 2, "Euphoria" season 3 and "Game of Thrones" spinoff "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms", Perrette revealed that the new "Harry Potter" show would now be released in 2027.

"As you look at '26 and into '27, you begin a 10-year journey on the "Harry Potter" series, which we're super excited about", Perrette said. "And, I'd argue, may be the biggest event by the time we get to that series."

Okay, what's the good news about the 'Harry Potter' TV show?

While the "Harry Potter" TV show might not be hitting our screens anytime soon, we at the very least know that the wheels are starting to spin up on production.

Thanks to a report from Variety, we've learned that the new "Harry Potter" adaptation will start shooting next summer at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, where the original movies were also filmed.

The news was first shared at a presentation at Warner Bros. Discovery's London headquarters, where showrunner Francesca Gardiner and director Mark Mylod revealed they'd auditioned 32,000 children for the main roles of Harry, Ron, and Hermione. A production update was also shared on Max's social feeds.

Wands at the ready. The upcoming HBO Original Series, #HarryPotter, will be filming at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden with production beginning in Summer 2025 and coming to Max. pic.twitter.com/6JSOA20w52December 5, 2024

The casting team is apparently reviewing between 500 and 1,000 audition tapes every single day. Mylod also shared that, while they've not made any final decisions yet, the plan is to "workshop with some of our shortlisted candidates" in January.

What about Hogwarts staff? Well, rumors have already started to circulate. Just this week, it was widely reported that the "Harry Poter" team is eyeing Paapa Essiedu for the role of Severus Snape, and Mark Rylance was recently tipped to play Hogwarts' headmaster, Albus Dumbledore. Former Voldermort actor Ralph Fiennes has also recently let slip that he'd be "all in favour" of "Peaky Blinders" star Cillian Murphy taking on the role.

The series will be bringing the complete "Harry Potter" story to life in a planned TV reboot, with each season adapting one of the books in J. K. Rowling's seven-book saga.

We'll be keeping a close eye on any further "Harry Potter" news as it comes. And while you wait, why not cast a glance over our guide to the best Max shows to find plenty more shows to entertain you in the meantime?