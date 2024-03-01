It’s morbin’ time in March on Disney Plus, featuring the long-awaited debut of iconic superhero movie “Morbius” starring Jared Leto. Okay, maybe no one has really been hotly anticipating the Disney Plus premiere of “Morbius,” but it does give the service one more Marvel-based movie to join its extensive collection. Also filling in a gap on Disney Plus is 2015’s “Cinderella” from director Kenneth Branagh, one of the only live-action remakes of Disney animated classics that had yet to be available.

Actual new content on Disney Plus in March includes the latest episodes of the final season of “Star Wars” animated series “The Bad Batch,” and the documentary feature “Madu,” about a 12-year-old aspiring ballet dancer who leaves his home in Nigeria for an elite London ballet school. Taylor Swift and the X-Men lead this month’s new on Disney Plus highlights.

New on Disney Plus in March 2024: Top Picks

'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)'

If you missed Taylor Swift in concert during her record-breaking Eras Tour, and you missed seeing “The Eras Tour” movie in theaters, and you didn’t rent the expanded version of “The Eras Tour” during its digital release, then holding off may have worked out for you, because Disney Plus has the most comprehensive version yet of Swift’s mega-successful concert documentary.

Of course, dedicated Swifties who did catch “The Eras Tour” in all its previous iterations will probably also want to watch it on Disney Plus, because it includes an expanded set list with the added songs from the on-demand rental version, plus the fan-favorite song “Cardigan” and four additional acoustic performances. It’s the closest that anyone will get to actually attending a Swift concert without being there in person.

Premieres March 15 on Disney Plus

‘X-Men ’97’

For a certain generation, “X-Men: The Animated Series,” which aired from 1992-1997 on Fox Kids, is the definitive vision of Marvel Comics’ mutant superhero team, and the show’s following has only grown more devoted in the 25-plus years since it ended. Now Marvel is reviving that series with a continuation that picks up exactly where the original left off. It’s the second project from Marvel Studios Animation, following the success of the Disney Plus series “What If …?”

Many of the original voice actors from “X-Men: The Animated Series” are returning for the revival, and the original show’s producers are consulting on the storylines. It promises a nostalgic experience for fans of the ’90s series, as well as a new angle on familiar characters for viewers who know the X-Men mainly from their more recent live-action movies.

Premieres March 20 on Disney Plus

'Renegade Nell'

A mix of period drama and fantasy adventure, this series from “Happy Valley” creator Sally Wainwright is very different from her work on that grim crime drama. It’s a rollicking caper starring Louisa Harland of “Derry Girls” as Nell Jackson, an outlaw highway robber in 18th-century England. She’s trying to clear her name after being framed for murder, and she receives some unexpected help from a tiny magical creature called Billy Blind (“Ted Lasso”’s Nick Mohammed).

So Nell becomes a superpowered vigilante of sorts, terrorizing the privileged upper class and working to prove her innocence. Thanks to Billy Blind, her personal quest leads her to an even larger purpose, thwarting a magical conspiracy that has its sights set on taking down the Queen of England herself.

Premieres March 29 on Disney Plus

Everything new on Disney Plus in March 2024

March 1

- Morbius

March 5

Queens - All Episodes Streaming

Guided by award-winning actress Angela Bassett’s powerful narration, the upcoming series “Queens” showcases the wildest places on the planet that have always been home to powerful leaders.

March 6

- Kiff (S1, 4 episodes)

- Life Below Zero: Port Protection Alaska (S7, 10 episodes)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) - Episode 305 "The Return"

March 8

- Cinderella (2015)

March 9

NHL Big City Greens Classic - Livestream at 12:00pm PT / 3:00pm ET

It’s time for NHL Big City Greens Classic 2! Cricket let last year’s victory get to his head, so Gramma Alice hopes to humble her grandson this year by going head-to-head in another NHL game! This time Remy, Vasquez, Nancy and Coach Cricket are joining the Pittsburgh Penguins, while Tilly, Bill, Gloria and Coach Alice are joining the Boston Bruins!

March 13

- Morphle (Shorts) (S1, 14 episodes)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) - Episode 306 "Infiltration” and Episode 307 "Extraction”

March 15

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) - Premiere

“Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version),” will make its streaming debut on March 15, 2024, exclusively on Disney+. The concert film in its entirety for the first time includes the song “cardigan” and four additional acoustic songs. The history-making, cinematic experience from 14-time GRAMMY®-winning artist, “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” directed by Sam Wrench, grossed more than $260 million worldwide at the global box office, making it the top selling concert film of all-time.

March 19

Photographer - All Episodes Streaming

“Photographer” takes us on a journey alongside the world’s most extraordinary visual storytellers. Each hour-long episode follows the life of an iconic photographer from their childhood and career beginnings to their present-day life and endeavors. Through interwoven backstory, archival, interview, and verité footage of their current mission, viewers will gain a deeper understanding of each photographer’s process, how they found themselves behind the camera, and how iconic images are made.

March 20

- Life Below Zero (S22, 9 episodes)

- Morphle and the Magic Pets (S1, 18 episodes)

X-Men '97 - Premiere

"X-Men '97" revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) - Episode 308 “Bad Territory”

March 27

- Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S7, 7 episodes)

- Random Rings (Shorts) (S3, 6 episodes)

X-Men '97 - New Episode

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) - Episode 309 “The Harbinger”

March 29

Madu - Premiere

“Madu” follows 12-year-old Anthony Madu as he leaves his family and community in Nigeria to study at one of the most prestigious ballet schools in the world in England. Having never left his home outside of Lagos, Anthony finds himself thrust into a new world where his wildest dreams are suddenly within reach. His courageous journey is a story of extraordinary obstacles as he searches for belonging and acceptance, a family far away, and unexpected challenges that could impact his future. Forming a rich and immersive tapestry told on multiple continents, MADU introduces the world to a boy chasing a dream of inspiration that will resonate with us all.

Renegade Nell - Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)

Nell Jackson, a quick-witted and courageous young woman, finds herself framed for murder and unexpectedly becomes the most notorious outlaw in 18th-century England. But when a magical spirit called Billy Blind appears, Nell realizes her destiny is bigger than she ever imagined. “Renegade Nell” stars Louisa Harland (Derry Girls) in the leading role of “Nell Jackson” with Frank Dillane as “Charles Devereux”, Alice Kremelberg as “Sofia Wilmot”, Ényì Okoronkwo as “Rasselas”, Jake Dunn as “Thomas Blancheford”, Bo Bragason as “Roxy Trotter”, Florence Keen as “George Trotter”, with Nick Mohammed as “Billy Blind”, Joely Richardson as “Lady Eularia Moggerhangar” and Adrian Lester as “Robert Hennessey, Earl of Poynton”. Pip Torrens as “Lord Blancheford” and Craig Parkinson as “Sam Trotter” also star.