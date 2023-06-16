Wow! PS5 bundle just crashed to lowest price ever ahead of Prime Day

Prime Day 2023 is just around the corner, but you don’t need to wait until Amazon’s annual sales extravaganza to start scoring seriously good deals. Case in point, the online retailer just dropped our favorite PS5 bundle down to a new lowest price ever.

For a limited time, the PS5 God of War Ragnarök Bundle is on sale for $499 at Amazon . That’s a $60 saving, and $10 lower than the previous all-time low price for this PS5 package. It’s the best PS5 deal we’ve spotted to date and practically a must-buy for any gamers looking to invest in a brand-new console. We also don’t foresee a bigger discount during Prime Day itself, so secure yours now before stock runs out.

PS5 God of War Ragnarök Bundle: was $559 now $499 @ Amazon

The PS5 God of War Ragnarök bundle comes with a PS5 Disc console, a digital voucher for the full God of War Ragnarök game, and a DualSense controller. This excellent bundle is currently discounted $60 ahead of Prime Day 2023. But don't worry if Amazon sells out, the same deal is also available at Target and GameStop.

There was a time in the not-too-distance past when just scoring a PS5 at its regular price was considered an achievement. For more than two years, Sony struggled to meet the demand and PS5 restock tracking was a daily activity for many. Fortunately, the flagship console is now much easier to purchase and we’re now even seeing discounts on PS5 bundles.

In our PS5 review, we labeled it “the future of console gaming”, and that’s an assessment that rings as true right now as it did back in November 2020 when it first hit store shelves. And the PS5's popularity is showing no signs of slowing down. Earlier this year the PS5 had more Q1 sales than any video game console in history, which is no small achievement when you’re competing with the likes of the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X.

The PS5 is a phenomenal gaming machine packing seriously cutting-edge hardware, Its flagship component is the lightning-fast SSD that has practically made loading screens a problem of the past, but you shouldn’t overlook its excellent DualSense controller either. This premium pad includes inventive features such as haptic feedback and adaptive triggers that do an excellent job of ratcheting up your in-game immersion.

Of course, this Amazon deal isn’t on just the console, you also get a digital copy of God of War Ragnarök. This sequel to 2018’s God of War reboot currently ranks at the very top of our roundup of the best PS5 games, and it’s a stunning game that takes full advantage of the PS5’s power. In our review, we called it “worthy of the gods” and praised just about everything from its cinematic storytelling to its engaging combat.

If you’ve yet to upgrade from the PS4 now is definitely a good time as after a period of focusing on both generations of consoles, Sony is now shifting its attention primarily over to the PS5. For example, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 lands this October and will be exclusively available on PS5, and you won't want to miss this superhero sequel.