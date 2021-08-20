During the recent Pokemon Presents live stream, Nintendo and the Pokemon Company announced a limited edition Nintendo Switch Lite Pokemon Dialga and Palkia Edition.

This special version of the handheld-only Switch is to celebrate the upcoming Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pear remakes that will launch this November. It has already caused a stir among fans of the pocket monsters.

This Pokemon-themed version of the Nintendo Switch Lite makes a refreshing change as often anything that ties into the franchise is based around the popular characters Pikachu or Eevee. However, this Switch Lite is metallic grey in color and features silver and gold artwork on the back.

Previous special edition Switches have proved extremely popular. Last year’s Animal Crossing Switch was a lockdown essential for many, and earlier this year the Monster Hunter Rise version of the console sold out during pre-orders. Other limited edition Nintendo products like the Zelda Joy-Cons were also extremely difficult to buy at launch.

If you've got your eye on the Nintendo Switch Lite Pokemon Dialga and Palkia Edition then you'll definitely want to get yourself a pre-order before its November 5 release date. Nintendo rarely reproduces limited edition issues, so once they're gone they're typically gone for good.

That's where we can help, below you’ll find all the information you need to know exactly where to buy the Nintendo Switch Lite Pokemon Dialga and Palkia Edition

Where to buy Nintendo Switch Lite Pokemon Dialga and Palkia Edition

There are currently no retailers in the U.S. taking orders of the Nintendo Switch Lite Pokemon Dialga and Palkia Edition. Make sure to check back as we'll update this page once pre-orders go live, which could be at any moment.

Where to buy Nintendo Switch Lite Pokemon Dialga and Palkia Edition in the UK

Nintendo Switch Lite Pokemon Dialga and Palkia Edition: £199 @ Nintendo Store UK

Nintendo's store is unsurprisingly one of the first places to take pre-orders of the Nintendo Switch Lite Pokemon Dialga and Palkia Edition. It's available to reserve right now for £199. View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite Pokemon Dialga and Palkia Edition: £199 @ ShopTo

Gaming retailer ShopTo is also taking pre-orders of the Nintendo Switch Lite Pokemon Dialga and Palkia Edition. The retailer offers a release-day delivery guarantee, if your handheld doesn't get delivered in time you'll get £5 of credit back. View Deal

What is the Nintendo Switch Lite Pokemon Dialga and Palkia Edition

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Nintendo Switch Lite Pokemon Dialga and Palkia Edition is a limited edition model of the popular Nintendo Switch Lite handheld device created to celebrate the release of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

It’s actually a throwback to a limited edition "Onyx" Nintendo DS that came out at the same time as the original Diamond and Pearl games back in 2006. The device comes in a metallic grey colorway, with gold and silver artwork of the two legendary Pokemon who appear on the box art of Diamond and Pearl.

Unfortunately, this limited edition Switch Lite doesn't come with a copy of either Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl. Similarly, the Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch didn't come with an actual copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The Nintendo Switch Lite Pokemon Dialga and Palkia Edition will release on November 5, which is a couple of weeks before the Diamond and Pearl remakes launch on November 19.