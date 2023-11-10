Big Walmart Black Friday this weekend — 15 deals to shop now

There are hundreds of Walmart Black Friday deals live this weekend. While it's common to see early Black Friday deals in the lead up to Thanksgiving, this year I'm seeing more sales than ever.

I've been covering Black Friday for 15 years. While I'd normally advise on waiting till Black Friday proper, 2023 is shaping up to be very different. Deals started strong and fierce last month and retailers like Walmart aren't holding back. That's not to say every deal is worth your time, but there are some very good bargains to be had right now, if you know where to look.

On this page I'm rounding up the best early Walmart Black Friday sales you can shop this weekend. Before listing any deal, I'll cross check prices against competing retailers like Amazon, Target, and Best Buy. I'll also track each item's price history and call out when I think a price could get cheaper.

As a reminder, the next major release will happen on Wednesday, November 15. Otherwise, here are the best sales live right now. For more ways to save this week, make sure to check our guide to the best Walmart promo codes.

Early Walmart Black Friday sales

Crocs sale: Crocs from $9 @ Walmart

Walmart's massive Crocs sale is continuing through the weekend. As part of the sale, Walmart is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs. After discount, deal prices start from $9. The sale includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more.

In most cases, it beats the direct sale from Crocs.com which only knocks an extra 20% off select styles.

Price check: extra 20% off @ Crocs.com

Vonmay Women's Fuzzy Slippers: was $32 now $16 @ Walmart

Keep your feet toasty this winter with the Vonmay Women's Fuzzy Slippers/Booties. The house shoes are made with high density memory foam along with an anti-shock layer. A rubber sole keeps you from slipping whereas its foldable collar cover keeps your ankles warm and cozy.

Price check: $16 @ Amazon

Sony WF-C500 was $99 now $29 @ Walmart

The WF-C500 are among the best wireless earbuds under $100 we've tested. Priced at $29, they're the cheapest we've ever seen them. There's no ANC, but our review said that music sounds punchy, and there's full EQ control via the awesome Sony Connect Headphones app. Battery life runs to 10 hours, with 20 hours from the charging case. This is the lowest on these four-star wireless earbuds and a best-ever deal.

Keurig K-Express Essentials Single Serve Coffee Maker: was $59 now $35 @ Walmart

If you want an affordable K-Cup pod coffee maker in a compact package, this deal is great for you. This coffee maker features a 36-oz. reservoir and can brew back-to-back coffee, so everyone can get their caffeine hit fast. This is the cheapest it's ever been.

Artificial Christmas Trees: deals from $39 @ Walmart

It's time to deck the halls! Walmart has a wide range of Christmas trees on sale from $39. The sale includes small pre-lit trees (a la Charlie Brown) as well as taller fully decorated trees. It's one of the biggest sales we've seen from any retailer. Note that Amazon has a similar sale with deals from $21, but their trees start at smaller sizes.

Price check: deals from $21 @ Amazon

Google Nest Hub (2nd gen): was $99 now $59 @ Walmart

The second-gen Google Nest Hub features a 7-inch smart display and built-in speakers. This device also offers sleep tracking and support for some of the best streaming services out there, including Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu and more. In our Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen review, we said its sleep sensing abilities, improved smart home UI, and refreshed design make it one of the best smart displays for your bedside. Note that it did hit $39 last year, but that deal sold out fast.

Price check: $59 @ Best Buy

Eufy RoboVac 25C: was $249 now $129 @ Walmart

Save big on the RoboVac 25C robot vacuum right now at Walmart. This robot vacuum offers solid suction power and 100 minutes of battery life. It's also got Alexa and Google Assistant support, which means it can be controlled via voice.

Dyson V8 Origin Plus: was $419 now $249 @ Walmart

The V8 Origin Plus is lightweight, versatile, and can run for up to 40 minutes straight. It features an advanced HEPA filtration system that captures pet allergens and fine dust, expelling cleaner air while you clean. It's now at its lowest price ever.

Price check: $379 @ Amazon

Allswell Brick Mattress: was $399 now $297 @ Walmart

Rest assured that sleeping on this Brick won't destroy your back. In fact, we list this bed in our best firm mattress 2023 guide. We called it the best affordable firm mattress for combi sleepers on a budget. If you're not familiar with Allswell, the company is backed by Walmart. The mattresses are now exclusively sold at Walmart.com and since then, they're not on sale as often as they used to be when sold via Allswell Home, which makes this a rare deal. After discount you can get the twin for $297 (was $399) or the queen for $427 (was $549).

Shark Cordless Vacuum Detect Pro: was $449 now $369 @ Walmart

I've been using the Shark Cordless Vacuum Detect Pro for a few weeks and it does an excellent job of picking up dust, hair, and debris from carpeting and hardwood floors. I like that the cordless vacuum is light and easy to maneuver. Additionally, it has an auto mode that automatically increases the suction power when vacuuming carpets or difficult to reach areas. The vacuum also has a HEPA filter to trap allergens and dust inside of the unit.

Price check: $379 @ Amazon

PS5 Spider-Man 2 Bundle: was $559 now $499 @ Walmart

The PS5 Spider-Man 2 bundle packages together a PS5 Disc console with a digital copy of Marvel's Spider-Man 2. It's the perfect bundle if you're looking to upgrade to Sony's flagship gaming console and get one of the console's best games at the same time. This bundle comes with the original PS5 model rather than the Slim.

Price check: $499 @ Amazon

Xbox Series X: was $559 now $499 @ Walmart

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's flagship console. It features 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD and a Blu-ray drive. It runs games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with a max of 8K at 120 fps. The Editor's Choice console represents the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts. This bundle includes Diablo IV and an additional Xbox Wireless Controller in Carbon Black (for a total of two controllers). By comparison, Amazon and Best Buy have the same bundle with just one controller for the same price.

Price check: $489 @ Amazon | $499 @ Best Buy

MSI Sword 15 Gaming Laptop w/ RTX 4050: was $999 now $849 @ Walmart

Walmart is slashing the price of the MSI Sword gaming laptop. It sports an attractive design and solid specs at a reasonable price. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz LCD, Core i7-12650H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an RTX 4050 GPU.

Acer Nitro 5 w/ RTX 4050: was $999 now $899 @ Walmart

The Acer Nitro 5 is a solid machine for casual PC gamers on a budget. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz LCD, Core i7-12650H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and RTX 4050 GPU. Note that Best Buy has an Acer Nitro 5 on sale for $699, but that models features a smaller 512GB SSD and an older RTX 3050 Ti GPU.

Price check: $699 @ Best Buy

When is the next Walmart sale?

The second and last batch of Walmart Black Friday deals will begin on November 22. As a reminder, Walmart Plus members will be able to shop the sales three hours prior to everyone else. These same sales will then hit Walmart stores on November 24. The retailer's Cyber Monday promos will release on Monday, November 27.

What is Walmart Plus?

Walmart Plus is a membership service for Walmart shoppers. It's priced at $98/year or $12.95/month and includes perks like unlimited free delivery on more than 160,000 items as well as fuel discounts at more than 2,000 Walmart and Murphy USA fuel stations. Walmart members also get early access to Black Friday deals. Walmart Plus comes with a free 30-day trial.