Visible is offering a free $300 gift card with select phones — here's how to get it

A new month is upon us and that means some of May's best deals will expire soon. One of our favorite May promos comes courtesy of Verizon-owned Visible.

Visible customers can score up to a $300 gift card for free with the purchase of select phones (opens in new tab). You can pick a gift card of your choice from the likes of Amazon, Best Buy, Lowe's, Mastercard and more. It's one of the best Visible deals we've seen this year. Eligible phones include the iPhone SE 2022 ($300 gift card), Galaxy S22 Ultra ($300 gift card), Pixel 6 ($300 gift card), iPhone 13 ($150 gift card), and more.

(opens in new tab) Visible: free $300 gift card w/ eligible phone @ Visible

Visible is a Verizon MVNO, or mobile virtual network operator. MVNOs provide cellular service using another carrier's towers — in this case Verizon's. That also means Visible customers can take advantage of Verizon's 5G service if they're living in an area where 5G is available and they've got a compatible phone.

The carrier is particularly appealing as a phone service because its single plan delivers unlimited data for $40 a month for one line. That's a fraction of what you'd pay for an unlimited data plan at a major carrier, such as Visible parent Verizon, where unlimited data plans start at $70 a month.