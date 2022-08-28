Tuft & Needle Labor Day Sale takes up to $600 off its award-winning mattresses

The Tuft & Needle Labor Day sale is now live, featuring up to $600 off all foam and hybrid mattresses (opens in new tab) plus up to 20% off bedding and accessories (opens in new tab). This promotion is live through September 5.

It's among the strongest mattress sales we've seen from Tuft & Needle in recent months – yielding even lower prices than what we saw from the brand's Memorial Day sale. (That featured a max savings of $500 on mattresses and up to 15% off bedding.)

This year's Labor Day mattress sales are boasting some of the biggest savings of the season, so if you're hoping to upgrade your sleep setup with one of the best mattresses on the market, now is a fantastic time to buy. Meanwhile, check out these standout deals from the Tuft & Needle Labor Day Sale...

Tuft & Needle Labor Day Sale: The best deals

(opens in new tab) T&N Original Mattress: from $745 $596 at Tuft & Needle (opens in new tab)

Save 20% - Tuft & Needle's flagship foam mattress is no-frills, but it gets the job done when it comes to providing a comfortable night's sleep – especially for couples who share a bed with a restless partner, as the motion isolation here is excellent. It's also a great choice for a guest bedroom if you don't want to shell out a lot of money for a quality mattress that otherwise won't see a lot of use. With a 20% off discount, you can score a queen mattress for $796 (was $995), which is one of the lowest prices we've seen for this best-selling mattress in months.

(opens in new tab) T&N Mint Mattress 2022: from $1,295 $876 at Tuft & Needle (opens in new tab)

Save up to $600 - T&N recently upgraded its cooling foam mattress with a removable machine-washable cover and reinforced edge support, making it a more hygienic and supportive option than its predecessor. Three inches of graphite-infused foam should provide relief for hot sleepers, as well. After discount, a queen can be yours for $1,276 (was $1,795).

(opens in new tab) T&N Mint Mattress 2020: from $745 $596 at Tuft & Needle (opens in new tab)

Save 20% - Of course, the original Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress is still available if you're keen to spend less on an older (but still very solid) cooling foam model. You'll lose out on the removable cover; however, Tuft & Needle is also discounting bedding which means you can pick up a mattress protector with the money you save on your brand-new mattress. Bring home a queen for $956, which is $320 less than the upgraded Mint in the same size.

(opens in new tab) Tuft & Needle bedding and furniture: up to 20% off (opens in new tab)

You can outfit your new mattress (or existing one) with one of the best mattress protectors (opens in new tab), or pick up one of the best pillows (opens in new tab) on which to rest your weary head. In addition to marking down its mattresses, Tuft & Needle is also taking 20% off select bedding. That includes sheet sets, duvets, and even bed frames and foundations.

The flagship Tuft & Needle Original Mattress is one of the best memory foam mattresses on the market, and right now all sizes are 20% off (opens in new tab). That cuts the price of a twin to $596 (from $745) and a queen to $796 (from $995). In our Tuft & Needle Original Mattress review, we found it provides plenty of comfort and support for most types of sleepers – and thanks to its superb motion isolation, it's a great choice for couples, as well.

However, hot sleepers may not find the T&N Original to be particularly cooling, so we'd recommend taking a look at the recently-updated Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress, which is now up to $600 off (opens in new tab). Upgrades include a removable, washable top cover plus reinforced edge support so you won't have to worry about falling overboard in your sleep.

The previous-generation Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress is also on sale for 20% off (opens in new tab), if you're looking to spend a little less. No matter which version of the T&N Mint you choose, however, you'll avail of an extra layer of graphite-infused adaptive foam for cooling and pressure relief.

All Tuft & Needle mattresses come with a 100-night mattress trial; if you're not satisfied, you can return your mattress free of charge and receive a full refund. If you opt to keep your mattress, you'll be covered by a 10-year limited warranty.

Meanwhile, Tuft & Needle is also taking up to 20% off bedding and furniture (opens in new tab), which includes everything from mattress toppers and pillows to adjustable bed frames and mattress foundations.

Labor Day sales are taking place right now in other product categories, too – check them out for ways to save on TVs, appliances, laptops and much more.