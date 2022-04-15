This Verizon BOGO Easter deal can net you an iPhone SE 2022 or Pixel 6 Pro

The holiday weekend is upon us and Easter sales are out in full force. While Easter isn't traditionally a big holiday for tech deals, we've found one sale that merits your attention.

For a limited time, purchase an iPhone SE 2022 at Verizon and get a second one for free. You'll need to purchase your phone via an installment plan and you'll also need to sign up to any unlimited data plan to get your free iPhone SE. Otherwise, it's one of the best iPhone deals we've seen. This sale is available online only through April 20. Not an iOS fan? Verizon is offering a BOGO promo on the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. These are among the best Verizon phone deals we've seen all month.

Currently at Verizon, buy one iPhone SE 2022 and you'll get $429 off the cost of a second iPhone SE 2022. You'll need to purchase your phone via an installment plan and sign up to any unlimited data plan to get your free iPhone SE.

For a limited time at Verizon, purchase a Pixel 6 at full price and you'll get a free Pixel 6 with your purchase. You'll need to buy your phone via a monthly installment plan and open a new unlimited data plan to get this deal.

Purchase a Pixel 6 Pro at full price and you'll get a free Pixel 6 Pro with your purchase. You'll need to buy your phone via a monthly installment plan and open a new unlimited data plan to get this deal.

In our iPhone SE 2022 review, we called the new phone the fastest phone you can buy for under $500. It's very similar to its predecessor. The main difference is the addition of a new A15 Bionic CPU, which is the same chip found in the iPhone 13 lineup. The new CPU brings better battery life (up to 15 hours vs. up to 13 hours) and advanced camera features like Photographic Styles and Deep Fusion.

Otherwise, you get the same 4.7-inch Retina HD display (1334 x 750 resolution), 12MP rear/wide camera, and a 7MP front camera found in the previous model.

Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 6 is one of the best phones on the market right now. With an excellent camera system and editing features, this phone makes full use of Android 12 with its custom Tensor chip. You'll be able to delete unwanted objects from your photos, and even unblur people's faces thanks to the Pixel 6's dual lenses.

The phone's hardware is equally impressive. It's got a large 6.4-inch display OLED display that runs at 90Hz. While the phone doesn't run as fast as others (like those using Snapdragon 888 chips,) the Pixel 6 can still easily handle 4K streaming and graphically demanding games like PUBG Mobile.

These Verizon promos are available online only through April 20. Make sure to check out our best Apple deals page for more discounts on Apple gear.