This Nintendo Switch Walmart bundle wins Cyber Week deals

Nintendo Switch consoles have all but dried up now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are behind us. However, Walmart has one more trick up its sleeve if you're still on the hunt for a Switch console.

On Friday (December 3), Walmart will offer this Nintendo Switch bundle for $299. The bundle includes the console, a Switch carrying case, and a year of Nintendo Switch Online membership. It's one of the best Nintendo Switch deals you can get.

(Image credit: Walmart)

Nintendo Switch bundle: for $299 @ Walmart Nintendo Switch bundle: for $299 @ Walmart

Coming Dec. 3: Despite its age, the Nintendo Switch is still a highly sought after console. This bundle includes the Switch console, a Switch carrying case, and a 1-year Switch Online membership for the price of the console alone. It will go on sale on Friday, December 3.

The Nintendo Switch Carrying Case (Neon Blue) costs $35, whereas a 1-year Switch Online Membership costs $19.99. In total, you save about $55 with this bundle. More importantly, you get your hands on a Switch console in time for the holidays.

You should know the Nintendo Switch console rarely goes on sale, even during major sales events like Black Friday. Compelling bundles like this are the best Switch deals you'll find.

What about the Nintendo Switch OLED? The bundle doesn't apply to the latest version of Nintendo's versatile console, which features a beautiful OLED screen, redesigned kickstand, and ethernet port. However, it's likely some retailers may hold a Nintendo Switch OLED restock as we inch closer to the holidays. Keep it locked to Tom's Guide for savings all holiday season long.