This Microsoft Surface 2-in-1 laptop is $700 off right now

The Microsoft Surface Book 3 is up against tough competition in the 2-in-1 laptop market — but Presidents Day laptop sales are here lowering the price of many of our favorite rigs.

For example, right now you can pick up a Surface Book 3 for $1,299 at Best Buy . At a huge discount of $700 off, this 2-in-1 is worth considering and one of the best Presidents Day sales around.

Microsoft Surface Book 3: was $1,999 now $1,299 @ Best Buy

The Microsoft Surface Book 3 is a strong 2-in-1 laptop. It’s got a great display, fantastic webcam, and a strong 11-hour battery life when you attach the keyboard. You’ll be able to browse and stream to your heart’s content, and it’s a great device for gaming, too.

The Surface Book 3 is a good 2-in-1, but it does come with a few issues. In our Microsoft Surface Book 3 review , we found that its performance wasn’t the best compared to other laptops in its price range. However, it’s a different story now it’s on sale for $700 off. If you’ve been considering picking the Surface Book 3 up, now’s the time to jump on it.

The Surface Book 3 shines as a gaming device. You’ll be able to play demanding titles like GTA V at high settings, with frame rates averaging around 55fps in our testing. And with a bright, colorful display, your games will look great without a single detail lost.

Even if you’re not a gamer, this laptop does well as a work device too. With a fingerprint-resistant case and a roomy keyboard, you’ll feel a good level of resistance while you’re typing. Each key responds with a satisfying “click.” Plus, with a 4.1 x 2.75 inch glass touchpad that’s notably super responsive and speedy, you’ll be able to get work done more efficiently.

