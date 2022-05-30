This is the one Memorial Day deal I'd get above all else — a killer LG C1 OLED

One of the best ways to upgrade your PS5 or Xbox Series X gaming experience is with a really good 4K TV. And with Memorial Day sales in full swing, now is a good time to go on the hunt for one...but stop there as I have spotted the one deal I’d definitely go for today.

The whole LG C1 OLED range is on sale at Amazon (opens in new tab), meaning you can pick up this wonderful OLED TV in 48-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch 77-inch and 83-inch models. Discounts range from 25% to 36% off, so you can save hundreds on what I reckon is a killer gaming TV. If it runs out of stock, which is a distinct possibility for a TV this good, then check out Walmart as it has the 65-inch LG C1 OLED on sale for $1,549 (opens in new tab); that’s a big drop from the original price of $2,499.

(opens in new tab) LG C1 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $996 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The LG C1 is one of last year's best OLED TVs. It features Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, built-in Google Assistant/Alexa, Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, and a variety of gaming-related settings for PS5 and Xbox Series X owners. It's currently on sale for more than $500 off at Amazon.

(opens in new tab) LG C1 55" 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,096 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is the LG C1 OLED model I went for, with 55 inches of screen offering an immersive experience without dominating my lounge. I love it.

(opens in new tab) LG C1 65" 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,596 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Have a larger room to fill? Then the 65-inch C1 OLED is well worth a look. You can save some $900 in this killer deal.

In our LG C1 OLED review , Brian Westover praised the fantastic picture quality, contrast and solid connectivity, But what won me over was the class-leading gaming performance, making it one of the top pick for our best gaming TVs list.

Support for variable refresh rate, 120Hz gaming, and low-latency inputs, as well as making the likes of Horizon Forbidden West, Elden Ring and Deathloop look utterly magnificent, saw me part with my own cash to get a LC C1 OLED myself.

I went for the 55-inch model, which suited my relatively small apartment, offering a large screen for immersive gaming without swallowing my lounge. And let me tell you, if you’re poised to make the move from LCD to OLED, then be prepared to be blown away.

Not only is the contrast simply fantastic, with deep blacks and punchy colors but HDR is handled marvellously, with things like candles in a dark room looking almost 3D. No wonder the LG C1 OLED also got a spot on our best OLED TV and best TV lists.

The C1 range has been superseded by the LG C2 OLED models, but they won’t be affordable for some time. And I reckon the LG C1 OLED treads the line between offering a mass of excellent features while not breaking the bank. I also think it has plenty of tech to keep it up-to-date for many years to come; 8K gaming is a long way off after all.

Even if you’re not a console gamer like me, the LG C1 OLED is still great for watching movies or bingeing the best Netflix shows, as the auto calibration HDR tech works wonders giving you a fantastic picture without the need to dig deep into screen calibration settings.

In short, I personally recommend this TV deal, as I reckon it one of the best TV deals around, If you're looking for more savings, check out our Memorial Day sales live blog for all the latest deals right now.