I just saw the Star Wars LG C2 OLED TV in person — and it’s a Force to be reckoned with

The Star Wars LG C2 OLED TV is every bit as perfectly nerdy in person as you would expect. Unveiled during the Star Wars celebration taking place in Anaheim, Calif., this limited edition TV promises equal parts exclusive memorabilia and excellent OLED quality for super fans.

There will be 501 units of the set — an obvious homage to the 501st Legion of elite troopers, eventually known as "Vader's Fist." It will come only in a 65-inch configuration, an existing size for the LG C2 OLED TV found among the LG 2022 TVs.

Getting to see this TV on display at Star Wars celebration felt extremely fitting, so much so that I couldn’t imagine experiencing the same internal joy should I have seen the set at a big box retailer or simply even online.

So how is it different than any of the best LG TVs on the market? For one, the Star Wars LG C2 OLED TV has cosmetic Star Wars imagery. It also comes with a Star Wars branded Magic Remote, designed to replicate the appearance and sounds of a lightsaber.

Each purchase will come with a numbered certificate of authenticity and packaging plastered with Darth Vader.

Fandom editions of tech devices isn't a novel idea, though TVs aren't typically the type of household fixture you might want branded as memorabilia. But if there were a fandom we'd expect to pounce at a a limited-edition TV, it would be Star Wars enthusiasts.

Is this something that I’m myself now I feel the need to procure? No, of course not. But for memorabilia collectors or someone who’s most-watched movie and TV shows are from the Star Wars universe, this set will take you straight inside a ship with all the action.

“With LG OLED TV technology, the Dark Side can truly be an exciting and bright experience, especially when working alongside Lucasfilm,” said Tim Alessi, LG USA's senior director of home entertainment product marketing.

“We’re excited for avid Star Wars and technology fans alike to experience their favorite films in an immersive way through the special edition OLED TVs," said Alessi in a press release statement. "You’ll truly never watch Star Wars the same way again.”

In addition to what you can see with the packaging, TV design and remote, the set will offer exclusive Star Wars content in two categories — one featuring original storyboard Illustrations and another featuring movie posters and major movie scenes.

Besides the number of Star Wars elements, the set at its core is the LG C2 with the Alpha 9 Gen 5 processor that we recently saw in action on the LG G2 OLED TV. The C2 has also been upgraded to an OLED evo panel while a new composite fiber material should make the set up to 50% lighter than the LG C1 OLED TV, the best TV from last year.