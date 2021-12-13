This is the Moto G Power model to get — and it's $70 off

The Moto G Power (2021) released earlier this year remains the longest-lasting phone we've tested, beating out even a newer version of the phone that Motorola just released. And right now, thanks to a holiday sale, you can save enough on the better version of the Moto G Power to get it for less than the new edition.

Currently, Motorola has its Moto G Power (2021) on sale for $179. That's $70 off and one of the best deals we've seen for this phone. (There's also a 32GB edition of the phone on sale for $169, which is $30 off its regular price.)

Not sure about buying the phone directly from Motorola? You can also get the Moto G Power (2021) on sale for $179 at Amazon.

There are multiple versions of the Moto G Power out there, but the 2021 model lasts the longest and has a better processor than the 2022 version. A sale at Motorola is cutting $70 off the price of the 64GB model, making it cheaper than this year's edition. If you only need 32GB, that model is $30 off at $169.

Getting such a long-lasting phone for less than $200 would be bargain enough. But it's an even better value when you consider that the 64GB Motorola G Power (2022) currently costs $199. So you can save money on the better version of this Motorola budget phone.

And make no mistake about it — the Motorola G Power (2021) is the better buy. It lasts more than 14 hours on our battery test, beating out the 2022 version by nearly an hour and topping our best phone battery life list. The 2021 Moto G Power also has a more capable processor, making it a better value than its successor.

Normally, we'd point you in the direction of the newer model, but as we found when comparing the two different Moto G Power offerings, the 2021 version is better in every way. With Motorola's sale offering at a cheaper price, this is one deal you don't want to pass up.