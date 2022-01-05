This excellent Peloton alternative just crashed to $699

Want a new way to meet your fitness goals in the new year? This Bowflex C7 Exercise bike could be exactly what you need.

Right now, the Bowflex C7 exercise bike is just $699 at Bowflex . For a limited time they’re offering $600 off the bike, and even including free shipping. While it’s not a Peloton, this bike is a steal compared to Peloton’s $1,499 asking price.

Bowflex C7 exercise bike: was $1,299 now $699 @ Bowflex

This Bowflex exercise bike is a wonderful budget alternative to a Peloton. It comes with a 7” HD touchscreen and a stand for your phone or tablet, meaning you get the best of both worlds. You view Peloton or Zwift workouts through your smart device and even stream Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+ straight to your bike’s touchscreen if you have a JRNY subscription. Note: discount applied in cart.

The Bowflex C7 is a great way to work out without shelling out the high prices Peloton asks for. The best thing is that you won’t have to miss out on Peloton’s great live and on-demand workout classes either, as you can stream workouts to your phone or tablet and follow along on the Bowflex bike if you buy a Peloton subscription.

If you opt for a JRNY subscription instead, you unfortunately won’t have access to live workout classes, but there are still plenty of great pre-recorded sessions available to keep you motivated. You can also use JRNY to stream Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime, and HBO Max straight to the bike’s touchscreen.

The Bowflex C7 also comes with a pair of 3-pound dumbbells to sweeten the deal. They can be stored in easy-to-reach cradles just under the bike’s handlebars, so they’ll be ready and available if you want to do a few bicep curls after your cycling workout.