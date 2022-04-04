This epic deal just knocked 25% off Bowflex Kettlebell

Working out at home this spring? A kettlebell is a perfect addition to your home gym setup. You can give your entire body a great workout with the right equipment, so it's great news that one of the most popular adjustable kettlebells is currently on sale.

Right now, the Bowflex SelectTech Kettlebell is sale for $149. This is one of the best Amazon sales around right now for fitness fans, saving you $50 on a product that has an excellent rating of 4.8/5 from more than 4,000 Amazon reviews.

Bowflex SelectTech Kettlebell: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

The Bowflex SelectTech Kettlebell can be adjusted from 8 pounds to a maximum of 40 pounds with the click of a dial. Its compact design can also help you save space in your home gym. Weight settings include 8, 12, 20, 25, 35 and 40 pounds.

The Bowflex SelectTech Kettlebell is a super-useful workout tool, with adjustable weights that range from 8 to 40 pounds. Don't worry, you won't have to fiddle with complicated attachments — you change weights simply by setting the kettlebell on the floor and twisting the dial.

Rather than having an expensive set of dumbbells that take up lots of space, this kettlebell measures just 8.8 x 7 x 12.5 inches, meaning it won't get in the way when you're not using it. It also has an ergonomic handle that makes the kettlebell easy to swing, grip, and lift.

If all that isn't enough for you, you'll also get access to the SelectTech app. This gives you access to a variety of kettlebell workouts suitable for both beginners and advanced users, all led by expert trainers. It's a great tool to help you stay motivated and continuously gives you new ways to work out with your kettlebell.

Looking for more fitness-based deals? Check out our lists of the best exercise bike deals and the best fitbit deals to level up your workouts.