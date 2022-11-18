Dell XPS 13 Black Friday deal: Snag 12 Gen Core i7 for $999 now

Black Friday deals are a great chance to pick up a great laptop. Luckily, one of our favorite laptops just went on sale.

Right now, you can get the Dell XPS 13 on sale for $999 at Dell (opens in new tab). This configuration gives you a powerful 12th gen Core i7 chip, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD along with Dell's stunning 13.4-inch display.

The Dell XPS 13 (opens in new tab) has been marked down $350 in an early Black Friday deal. This is one of our favorite laptops, and at this price, it's an easy recommendation. It packs a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and a stunning 13.4-inch InfinityEdge display. You'd be tough-pressed to ask for anything more for less than $1,000.

I cannot stress enough how much we love the Dell XPS 13. For a very lengthy period of time, it stood as our pick for the best laptop you could buy. And while it’s since been replaced by the Dell XPS 13 OLED in our list and outpaced by the larger Dell XPS 15, the XPS 13 remains an extremely impressive machine.

The even better news is that this deal is on the latest model. It sports an upgraded 12th Generation Intel Core i7 CPU with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. The screen is a truly gorgeous 13.4-inch FHD InfinityEdge display, so you won't have bezels getting in your way of an immersive viewing experience.

The XPS 13 is also an ultra-portable 2.6-pound machine. It boasts a comfy keyboard, excellent speakers and an impressive 11 hours of battery life on a single charge. That should get you through the working day and then some.

The XPS 13 is also an ultra-portable 2.6-pound machine. It boasts a comfy keyboard, excellent speakers and an impressive 11 hours of battery life on a single charge. That should get you through the working day and then some.

This is definitely one of the better Black Friday laptop deals we've seen so far.