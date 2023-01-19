This 98-inch TCL QLED for over $3,000 off is the ultimate Super Bowl TV deal

Big news everyone, we've just found the ultimate Super Bowl TV deal. If you want a TV that will wow a whole crowd, this deal is sure to impress.

The 98-inch TCL XL Collection QLED TV is $4,999 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now. Amazon have slashed 40% off this giant TV, a discount of more than $3000. (And if this TV isn't in your budget, don't worry, there are plenty more affordable options.)

98" TCL XL Collection QLED: was $8,296 now $4,999 @ Amazon

The TCL 98" QLED 4K TV is part of the brand's XL collection of massive-screen TVs. This is the best value for a nearly 100-inch TV on the market, making it possible to bring the movie theater home. Beefy speakers, premium HDR performance and Google's Smart TV platform are more reasons this TV is worth the splurge. Best Buy offers the same price.

TCL 50" 5-Series 4K QLED Roku TV: was $699 now $399 @ Amazon

The TCL 5-Series is one of the best QLED TV values out there. In our TCL 5-Series Roku TV review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers very accurate colors for less money than competing 4K TVs. It features Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, full array local dimming, compatibility with Alexa/Google Assistant/Siri, and four HDMI 2.1 ports.

TCL 65" 6-Series Mini-LED QLED 4K TV: was $999 now $699 @ Best Buy

Save $300! The TCL 6-Series is an excellent TV combining surprisingly strong picture quality with a remarkably low price. Its use of mini-LED technology in particular sets it apart from competing models and it's all powered by Google TV OS. It features a 120Hz panel, full array local dimming, HDR10/HDR10 Plus/Dolby Vision/HLG support, built-in Chromecast, and four HDMI ports (two of them are HDMI 2.1 ports).

TCL is known for making some of the best TVs on the market, and we've praised their models in the past for picture quality, brightness and good value. (No, the $4,999 98" TCL 4K Collection QLED isn't cheap, but a 98" Samsung QLED could set you back three times as much.)

While we haven't tested the 98" 4K Collection QLED set ourselves, it does have all the markings of a great big TV set. With support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG, content will look its best, and there's a refresh rate of 120Hz for a smooth picture. You get 4 HDMI ports, but they don't support HDMI 2.1, so gamers might prefer one of the best gaming TVs instead.

Since this is a Google TV, you have access to all the streaming apps you could want, as well as Google Assistant for hands-free controls. This TV also comes with Chromecast built-in, so you can stream content from Android and iOS devices straight to the TV.

This TV is probably the closest you can get to a movie theatre from home, and it costs sub-$5000. But if you're still looking for your perfect set, stay tuned to our Super Bowl TV deals coverage for the best sales.