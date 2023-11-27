This 65-inch Samsung 4K QLED TV for $1,000 off at Amazon just won Cyber Monday TV deals

If you ask me, there's never been a better time to upgrade your TV thanks to all the epic Cyber Monday deals happening right now. Brand-new sets are seeing major discounts, meaning you can get a TV with the latest and greatest tech for less.

Right now the 65-inch Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV is $1.697 at Amazon, which is the lowest price offered to date for this 2023 release. At $1,100 off, it's an added $400 less than we saw over the summer for Amazon Prime Day. In other words, this is an epic TV deal — maybe the best one Cyber Monday TV deal, period.

Samsung 65” QN90C QLED 4K TV: was $2,797 now $1,697 @ Amazon

The Samsung QN90C Neo QLED offers best-in-class HDR brightness and excellent overall performance. This TV has HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG support, a 120Hz refresh rate and 4 HDMI ports (two are HDMI 2.1 ports). Also included are Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings integration.

In my Samsung QN90C Neo QLED TV review, I rated the set a near-perfect 4.5/5 stars. Simply put, it’s among the best QLED TVs to ever hit our testing bench.

Fantastic brightness and great off-angle viewing are performance highlights of the QN90C, while the rechargeable remote and versatile interface are things I think TV shoppers should appreciate.

But a moment that stood out to me while working on the review came when watching “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” As Miles Morales and Peter Parker swung through the autumn-looking trees escaping Dr. Octavious, the subtle contrasts between orang and yellow maintained realism despite the film’s comic-book aesthetic.

The scene looked incredibly crisp, catching even the most minor moments in Miles’s progression of learning how to swing. We have Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor 4K — which powers the TV’s HD and SD upscaling — to thank for this impressive cinematic experience.

There is a wide selection of sizes to choose from, starting at 43 inches, to 50, 55-, 65-inch, 75- and 85-inches. It's the 65-inch configuration that gets the stand-out Prime Day deal, though. A big-screen, premium TV for under $2,000 is far less common that it used to be, after all. Saving over $1,000 isn't something to take for granted.

That said, if you're looking for other options, check out all the right now. We're even tracking the best Cyber Monday TV deals live, knowing that the availability of TV sales can fluctuate during savings events like Cyber Monday.