This 65-inch LG 4K TV is $270 off at Best Buy

Labor Day TV sales are winding down now that the holiday weekend is over, but Best Buy is still offering some can’t miss deals on a range of excellent televisions.

For example, you can get the 65-inch LG NanoCell 81 Series 4K TV for $629 at Best Buy. That’s a massive $270 off its usual price, which makes this easily one of the best TV deals we’ve seen all year.

The LG 65-inch NanoCell 81 Series 4K TV is currently $270 off at Best Buy. This television is ideal for watching movies, TV series, sports, and gaming. This is a fantastic offer on a great TV, be quick it won't last long.View Deal

The TV itself is an excellent machine that should fit in most living rooms, so long as you've got the space for it. At 65-inches it’s a massive display and is perfect for enjoying the latest blockbuster movies or the most popular television shows.

This LG TV boasts NanoCell technology which is designed to improve picture quality no matter what content you’re watching. Plus, with a 4K panel as well as active HDR and HDR10 support you’ll never want to watch movies or series on anything else.

Smart TV features are delivered by its webOS integration, so you can stream the likes of Disney Plus, Netflix, Hulu, and Prime Video directly from the television without the need for any third-party accessories. The Home Dashboard UI also makes navigating streaming services a breeze as well.

You’ll also get an include Magic Remote which offers full voice control so you can find whatever content you want to watch just using your own voice. You’ll never have to comb through fiddly sub-menus ever again.

This TV is also a great pick for gamers. While the refresh rate is only 60Hz, compared to 120Hz offered by some more expensive televisions, that is still more than enough to enjoy some of the best games available on the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

This is definitely one of the best television offers we’ve seen in a while, but if you’re not completely sold we’ve got an extensive rundown of the best cheap TV deals currently available which features savings on models from Samsung, Sony, Toshiba, and more.