The Sony WF-1000XM4 just crashed to lowest price ever for Prime Day 2022

Amazon Prime Day deals are here and we're seeing epic discounts across all categories. In fact, one of our favorite wireless earbuds have just crashed in price.

Right now you can get the Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds for $198 on Amazon (opens in new tab). That's over $80 off their usual price and their lowest price ever.

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-1000XM4: was $279 now $198 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're after a superb pair of wireless earbuds for Prime Day then look no further than the Sony WF-1000XM4. We awarded these buds 4.5 stars and described them as having "elite sound, noise cancellation and awesome features" — and right now they're at their lowest ever price.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 are some of the best wireless earbuds on the market right now. They have a whole lot of great features under their belt, including a stylish design, great battery life and a responsive set of smart controls.

It's great to have bonus features, but the most important aspect of a pair of wireless earbuds is undoubtedly how they sound. Based on our WF-1000XM4 review, these buds absolutely deliver. They have great noise cancelling, too. These buds ranked high in our list of the best noise-cancelling earbuds, so you'll be able to lose yourself in your music, podcasts, or audiobooks without disturbances.

More good news. The Sony WF-1000XM4's battery lasts between 7 and 8 hours even with ANC on (or 24 hours with the charging case), which outlasts the Apple AirPods Pro.

Buying Sony earbuds means you get access to the Sony Connect Headphones app. This gives you full control of a huge number of personalization features. Whether it's audio, controls, connectivity, or listening modes, you'll be able to tweak your listening experience to perfection.

Prime Day deals are now going strong, so keep an eye on our coverage to see all the best sales.