The Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds just hit their lowest ever price on Amazon

If you've been looking for an excellent AirPods alternative that nets you great quality sound with top-class noise cancelling, you're in luck.

Right now the Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds are just $128 on Amazon, their lowest ever price. This deal could go fast, so check Best Buy if they sell out, as it's offering the same discount.

Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds: was $199 now $128 @ Amazon

The Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds have dropped to their lowest price ever on Amazon. At just $128, this is a great deal on a pair of earbuds that offer stellar audio performance, great noise cancellation, and a sharp-looking design.

Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds: was £108 now £96 @ Amazon

In the U.K.? You can grab the Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds for just £96 on Amazon UK. If they sell out, you can also get them from the Sony online store for £99.

The Sony WF-1000XM3 are a truly excellent pair of earbuds, capable of giving both the AirPods 3 and the AirPods Pro a run for their money.

They held a spot on our best wireless earbuds list for a long time, until they were ultimately usurped by the Sony WF-1000XM4 buds. Even so, the WF-1000XM3 are still definitely worth considering, especially once you note that the WH-1000XM4 buds go for a much higher price.

If you're looking for high-quality sound and noise cancelling in an inexpensive package, the WF-1000XM3 buds are perfect. You'll be able to lose yourself in your music without being bothered by outside noise, and there's even an ambient mode which will help you stay aware of your surroundings.

Their battery life is great, too. You'll get 6 hours of listening time with ANC on, 8 hours with ANC off, and using the charging case will keep the buds going for up to 18 hours. Meanwhile, the AirPods Pro offer just 4.5 hours of listening time per charge with ANC on, or 5 hours without.

