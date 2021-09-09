The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is already $200 off at Best Buy

Foldable phones are certainly in vogue right now, but often come with a high price tag that can be tough to justify for the average user. That’s why the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is such a big deal, it’s one of the most affordable foldable phones on the market. This affordable device is now even cheaper thanks to the latest Best Buy deals.

Right now you can get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 for $799 at Best Buy. That’s a sizeable $200 off its usual price of $999, and one of the best Galaxy Z Flip 3 deals we’ve seen on the newly released smartphone so far.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the most affordable foldable phone available, and this deal at Best Buy makes it even cheaper. Its folding design is complemented by a 120Hz inner display and IPX8 water resistance. View Deal

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is less than a month old, so a $200 saving is quite a deal for a device that is still so new. There is a small caveat to this deal though. You must activate it immediately to get the offer. It’s not too much of a drawback however as the device can be activated with most carriers. Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T and Sprint are all available network options.

In our Galaxy Z Flip 3 review, we were most impressed with its affordability (an even bigger plus thanks to this deal) as well as its excellent 120Hz refresh rate on the inner display, its strong IPX8 water resistance, and the phone’s rugged durability — an Achilles heel of early foldable phones was how fragile they could be.

The biggest problem with the phone is its disappointing battery life. In our tests, it managed to hold charge for just 5 hours and 43 minutes in adaptive mode, and even in 60Hz mode it only managed a little over 6 hours. Compared to its smartphone rivals, this is a pretty big flaw. If you’re someone that needs your phone to last for lengthy periods of time, then the Galaxy Z Flip 3 might not be for you.

However, if you want the novelty of a foldable phone for a more affordable price then you can’t really go wrong with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. It has a few drawbacks, but it’s a nifty little device and this deal brings its market-leading price down to an even cheaper level.