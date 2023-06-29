The QLED TV to beat in 2023 is $600 off right now

Looking to upgrade to a premium new QLED TV? We think the Samsung QN90C is the QLED TV to beat this year, and it’s already seeing a big discount as part of Amazon’s early 4th July sales and Prime Day sales .

The Samsung 65-inch QN90C QLED TV is $2,197 at Amazon right now. This is $600 off and the lowest price I’ve ever seen for this TV. Best Buy also has the TV for $2,199.

Samsung 65” QN90C QLED 4K TV: was $2,799 now $2,197 @ Amazon

The Samsung QN90C Neo QLED offers best-in-class HDR brightness and excellent overall performance. This TV has HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG support, a 120Hz refresh rate and 4 HDMI ports (two are HDMI 2.1 ports). Also included are Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings integration.

As you’ll see in our Samsung QN90C QLED TV review , this is a seriously impressive TV. It delivered strong performance in almost every area in our tests.

We measured an incredible peak brightness of 1987.34 nits, as well as a 2.2 Delta-E score and 99.77% coverage of the Rec. 709 color gamut. Colors popped off this TV’s screen and details looked crisp. The QN90C also uses Samsung’s powerful Neural Quantum Processor for 4K upscaling, with awesome results.

We also liked the Samsung QN90C’s audio, especially the Object Tracking Sound feature. Adding one of the best soundbars wouldn’t go amiss though, as this TV is equipped with Q-Symphony. This feature uses the soundbar alongside the TV’s speakers for more full-bodied audio.

The QN90C is also an excellent gaming TV. We measured an impressively low lag time of 9.7ms, and this TV has a 120Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 support.