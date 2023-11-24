The OnePlus 10 Pro has never been cheaper than this Amazon Black Friday deal

This year's Black Friday deals are already offering shoppers in search of top Black Friday phone deals plenty of great choices, but this deal is one that will particularly please those wanting as much smartphone as possible for their money.

For these people, allow us to draw your attention to the OnePlus 10 Pro being discounted to $439 at Amazon, the lowest price it's been sold for. It's a great offer, but one that only applies to the Volcanic Black version, which is a shame if you prefer the Emerald Forest green edition. And there's also no discount on the higher-spec 12GB RAM/256GB storage model, so if you're looking for the most memory possible in your phone, you may find this base model's 8GB/128GB spec a little underwhelming.

OnePlus 10 Pro (8GB/128GB, Volcanic Black): was $549 now $439 @ Amazon

Among the OnePlus 10 Pro's top features are its powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, its 65W wired charging speeds, its long-lasting battery and its Hasselblad cameras, featuring high-res 48MP main and 50MP ultrawide sensors.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is a year old now, having been superseded by the OnePlus 11. But OnePlus' 2022 flagship phone is still very capable thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which remains a high-performing slice of silicon. In our review, we also found the phone offered lengthy battery life between charges, fast recharging with its included 65W power brick, and its photos are rather good too thanks to OnePlus asking camera maker Hasselblad to help out with development.

But one camera the OnePlus 10 Pro does struggle with is its 8MP telephoto camera, which is less detailed than its rivals because of its relatively small sensor. Also, with this being a year-old device, you'll only have two more years of software updates out of the total three years that OnePlus promised. That could mean you'll start missing out on big Android upgrades in the not-too-distant future.

We still believe that the OnePlus 10 Pro is a great phone at an excellent price in this Amazon deal, but if you think it's not right for you, fear not. Check our Black Friday phone deals page for other hot deals on top-quality phones, and for a more varied selection of discounts, look at our Black Friday deals guide too.