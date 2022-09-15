The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 just hit its lowest price ever at Amazon

Laptop deals don't get much better than this. One of our best laptops has just hit its lowest ever price on Amazon, and we're excited to shout out about it.

Right now, you can get the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 for just $799 on Amazon (opens in new tab). At $200 off, this is the lowest price we've ever seen on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 line.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: $999 $799 @ Amazon

This laptop is one of the best around for productivity. Featuring an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. This is the best laptop yet in the Microsoft Surface series and a steal at $799.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: $1,299 $979 @ Amazon

If you prefer an Intel CPU, this configuration contains an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB storage. It's $320 off.

The Surface Laptop is a brilliant device, managing to rank on our list of the best laptops on the market. In our Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 review, we loved this laptop as a productivity machine. It has a tall screen that reduces the amount of scrolling you'd normally have to do, as well as an excellent keyboard and touchpad. The touch screen included only adds to the functionality of the device.

The battery life is decent, too. While Microsoft claims the device can last up to 17 hours on a single charge, we found the Surface Laptop 4 didn't live up to these claims in our tests. We got 11 hours of juice out of our unit, which is still better than average and is plenty to get you through a work day without having to grab a charger.

There are discounts across a whole range of Surface Laptop 4 configurations, but Amazon has made them tricky to find. We've listed the deals on the AMD Ryzen 5 and Intel Core i5 processor models above. But if you want the premium model, check out the Surface Laptop 4 (32GB/i7) for $2,099 at Amazon (opens in new tab). This config comes with a 15" touchscreen, 32GB RAM, 1TB storage, and an Intel Core i7 processor. While it's pricy, this sleek laptop has enough performance power to handle gaming, rendering video and more.

