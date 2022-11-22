Quick! The Lululemon belt bag just dropped to $58 before Black Friday

We have the renowned Black Friday deals to thank because activewear brand Lululemon is now slashing prices across a range of yoga mats, fitness wear and more.

If you're looking to expand on your Lululemon wardrobe this winter, the Lululemon belt bag is now $58 at Amazon (opens in new tab) during Black Friday sales. That's a price drop of just 5% but we expect a further reduction on select colors, including the Lululemon Athletica Everywhere belt bag neo mint, black and white models.

But you'll have to move fast as this bag is selling out everywhere. You can access price drops directly via the Lululemon website (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab)The Lululemon belt bag is on sale for this Black Friday deal. The 1L waterproof "everywhere" bag is suitable for all occasions, complete with zippered pockets and slip pocket for your smartphone. It comes in a range of stripped back colors and can be worn around your waist or strapped across your shoulder.

As a fitness instructor, I choose my activewear very carefully. After all, there's nothing worse than dodgy fitting leggings or poorly made sports bras. But when it comes to Lululemon, I always know I can trust them.

So far during Black Friday sales, Lululemon has dropped its prices on a range of products, and now the hugely sought after Lululemon Everywhere belt bag joins the line-up.

This convenient "everywhere" belt bag is designed for pretty much any occasion, from heading to the gym to stashing your valuables during festivals. It has surged in popularity, selling out literally everywhere over the past few months.

The waterproof 1L zip lock bag comes in a range of colors including white, black and neo mint, and has a slip pocket big enough to store your smartphone and wallet. The Lululemon belt bag also has a strap for wearing over your shoulder or round your waist, making it the perfect on-the-go companion.

We expect this product to sell out fast, so now is your chance to grab it before it's gone.

