The LG C3 OLED is one of the best TVs we tested this year — and it's over $500 off right now

Dive into A Christmas Story this coming holiday on a brand new OLED at a fraction of the price. All your favorite movie watch-alongs will be made even more precious this season thanks to this stellar LG panel.

The LG 65-inch C3 4K OLED is just $1,517 at Walmart making it the prime time to get one of the best OLEDs of the year. That's a meteoric $500+ off and the lowest price we've seen for this model. Note that to get this price, you must click the "Save an extra $79.85" box. (It's located just below the "add to cart" button). If 65-inches is too much to handle, the entry-level LG 48-inch A2 4L OLED TV is $599 at Best Buy.

LG 65" C3 OLED 4K TV: was $1,999 now $1,517 @ Walmart

LOWEST PRICE! This exceptional OLED TV from LG delivers superior colors and contrast packaged within a thin design. The LG C3 OLED leverages Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for incredible picture and sound quality, in tandem with VRR support through both Nvidia's G-Sync and AMD's FreeSync technologies. A Brightness Booster feature insures images on the display are crisp and well-lit even for the most luminous of rooms. With its additional Art Gallery mode, the LG C3 can also display all of your most treasured moments when the TV isn't in use, blending beautifully into your living space.

Price check: $1,596 @ Amazon | $1,599 @ Best Buy

LG 48” A2 OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $599 @ Best Buy

While it may not sport a massive 65-inch screen, the 48-inch LG A2 does, however, have a much smaller price tag making it an absolute must-buy for burgeoning OLED owners. At just $599 currently, the LG A2 still packs an incredible feature set with an AI sound processor, game optimizer, magic remote, self-lit pixels, and dynamic tone mapping. The A2 also comes equipped with GeForce Now for streamlined could gaming, so you won't even have to connect your PC or console.

The LG C3 makes itself known as the best LG model of the year, thanks to its incredible picture quality and loads of awesome features. In our own LG C3 OLED review, Matthew Murray explains that it "excels, in a way few other sets to, at maximizing its potential at its price." Luckily for you, its price just got a whole lot better.

What gives the LG C3 evo its stature? It leverages a proprietary LG chip, called the a9 AI processor Gen 6, an incredibly sophisticated chipset for performance and picture quality. The chip is designed to ensure colors, contrast, and sound are all at the most optimal levels depending on the specific content displayed on the screen.

The display was updated in April to include game streaming via GeForce Now, a cloud service under Nvidia that allows users to access their gaming libraries on the go. This means the LG C3 can play games over cloud without requiring a connected console or PC, making it one of the best TVs for video game enthusiasts.

While it may not have the best sound on the market, it does have an AI Sound Pro feature that makes use of artificial intelligence to better balance out the quality. It's not the most incredible system on the market, but the option does ensure you're getting the best sound quality at an affordable price.

The C3 also leverages four total HDMI 2.1 ports, a plus against most competitors that lack any more than at least one 2.1 input. This ensures consumers get the best bandwidth on ever port for 4K video at 120Hz, in tandem with (as already mentioned) incredible gaming support.

The onboard Brightness Booster also makes darker environments pop even in the brightest spaces. According to our internal testing data, the C3 leverages a peak SDR brightness of 237 nits and an HDR brightness of 820 nits, gifting it superb quality in the OLED market.

At just $1,599, the LG C3 could be your ticket into the OLED club at a more affordable rate. If LG just isn't your thing, though, check out our best OLED deals for even more amazing discounts on stellar Samsung, Sony, and TCL displays.