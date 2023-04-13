The LG C3 OLED just got a big upgrade for gamers

LG OLED TVs have always been some of the best gaming TVs — and it looks like they’re about to become even better.

According to LG, the LG C3 OLED and LG G3 OLED are about to receive an update that enables 4K game-streaming on Nvidia’s GeForce Now platform. The update will be available in more than 80 countries, and will be coming to select 2022 TV models at a later date.

LG made the announcement that this update would be available this year back at CES 2023 in January, but now it’s finally rolling out to the new models.

The only bad news? Unfortunately, 4K streaming will only be available to GeForce Now Ultimate members — a service that runs around $19.99 per month — rather than the basic GeForce Now service that’s available at no cost.

These TVs are great for gamers

As we highlighted in our hands-on previews of the TVs, both the C3 and G3 are native 120Hz TVs with multiple HDMI 2.1 ports, plus support for basic VRR alongside the premium VRR technologies from Nvidia and AMD, G-Sync and FreeSync.

The only TV that looks like it will rival the new LG OLED models is the Samsung S95C OLED that offers both a higher peak brightness around 2000 nits and a 144Hz refresh rate — though you’re giving up Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Vision Gaming with the Samsung.

What’s the advantage with LG? If you don’t have your own current-gen consoles or beefy gaming PC, the LG C3 and G3 offer a portal into 4K gaming without buying a fancy GPU. For casual gamers on a budget, that might be a great option.

We’ve only been able to compare the LG C3 OLED to the Samsung S95C OLED at CES — not the best environment considering that you can’t see the TVs side-by-side — so, until we can see them next to one another and have the proper testing data, we can’t say which one will offer the best gaming experience.

That should change soon, however, so stick around if you want to see which of the two OLED TV titans you should buy in 2023.