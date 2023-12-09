Epic OLED TV sale this weekend — 7 best holiday deals to shop now

Get ahead of the holiday rush with these awesome deals on OLED TVs so you can experience all your favorite entertainment the right way. Major retailers, main among them being Amazon and Best Buy, have dropped several of the best TVs to record lows in the weeks ahead of Christmas.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday might be well behind us by this point, but that hasn’t stopped the holiday cheer from animating LG OLEDs to incredible new prices. Of note is the 65-inch LG B3 OLED that's dropped to $1,299 at Best Buy, or the 77-inch model that’s as much as $900 off down — the 77-inch LG B3 OLED is $1,999 at Best Buy this weekend as well.

They may not keep you warm this winter, but they will surely keep you entertained and in the action with impeccable detail, color, and sound.

Don’t wait before these awesome deals are gone, as the holiday deals are sure to wrap up before the new year starts. Even through the holidays, stay informed on all of the very best OLED TV deals here at Tom’s Guide as we deliver well beyond the Christmas season.

Holiday OLED TV deals — best on-going sales

LG 77" B3 4K OLED TV: was $2,899 now $1,999 @ Best Buy

This massive 77" LG Class B3 OLED is a 120Hz beast of a display with all the right bells and whistles. It features Dolby Vision, HDR10, and a streamlined webOS for accessing all of your favorite streamers. Get it today at only $1,999!

Sony 65" A80L OLED 4K TV: was $2,299 now $1,899 @ Best Buy

Sony's Bravia line always comes recommended due in large part to incredible performance and picture quality. As we said in our Sony A80L OLED review, this TV leverages XR Triluminos Pro for exceptional color ranges and contrast in tandem with a streamlined PS5 functionality suite. Plus, with the A80L, you get access to Bravia Core, a free catalogue of Sony-led films, some of which even are IMAX enhanced.

Samsung 65" S95C 4K OLED: was $3,297 now $2,397 @ Amazon

This 65-inch Samsung S95C OLED just hit a new low with a $2,397 price tag. Featuring Samsung's highly praised Gaming Hub and Object Tracking Sound+, the S95C is a gamer's dream come true. This 27% discount won't last long, so get it fast as before the holiday encroaches.

LG 55” C3 OLED evo 4K TV: was $1,799 now $1,296 @ Amazon

At a 28% discount, the LG C3 55" OLED is a great option for the main entertainment system in any household. It's got a powerful 4K a9 Gen6 AI processor built-in, allowing it loads of potential in performance and deep learning content recommendations. The C3 was also built with the gamer in mind, ensuring playthroughs of any experience are met with optimal fps ranges, thanks to its native 120Hz, and inclusion of both G-Sync and FreeSync technologies.

Samsung 77" S89C OLED 4K TV: was $3,599 now $1,999 @ Best Buy

At 77 inches, Samsung's Class S89C OLED is a superb option for those who want the most screen real estate as the Big Game draws near. As with most in this price range, it leverages a Quantum HDR OLED display, anti-glare, and a LaserSlim design. It's pretty hard to beat a $1,600 price drop, especially on an OLED like this.

Sony 65" Bravia XR A75L OLED 4K TV: was $2,599 now $1,499 @ Best Buy

Sony's Bravia series enters the chat once again, this time with the 65" A75L model that doesn't disappoint. Google TV baked into the TV allows users instant access to all of their favorite entertainment zones, in addition to exceptional gaming quality, especially for PS5 players. It's marked down at a whopping $1,100 off this holiday season, so don't miss out on this one-of-a-kind offer.