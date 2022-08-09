The iPad and iPad Air 4 just hit their lowest prices ever

Now that back to school season is hitting its peak, the iPad deals don't stop. And we've just spotted the return of some of our favorite deals of all time.

Right now the 10.2" iPad (Wi-Fi/64GB) is just $299 on Amazon (opens in new tab). At $30 off, this is the lowest price we've seen for Apple's popular tablet, and one of the best back to school sales you can get.

This isn't the first time we've covered this sale, though, so if you're looking for something new, we've found another excellent deal. Currently, the 10.9" iPad Air (Wi-Fi/64GB) is just $399 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). While it's not the newest iPad Air, this is the second-lowest price we've seen for the 2020 iPad Air and it's definitely a deal worth considering. (It very briefly hit $379 earlier this summer).

(opens in new tab) 10.2" iPad (64GB/2021): was $329 now $299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Apple's entry-level iPad features an A13 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch (2160 x 1620) LCD, 8MP camera, 12MP front camera, and an epic battery life of nearly 13 hours. Currently, Amazon has has the 64GB model on sale for $299, which is the cheapest price yet.

(opens in new tab) 10.9" iPad Air 4 (64GB/2020): was $599 now $399 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The iPad Air sports a large 10.9-inch display, speedy A14 Bionic chip, and support for USB-C charging. Plus, if you pair it with the Magic Keyboard, you get iPad Pro-like versatility.

(opens in new tab) 10.2" iPad (64GB/2021): was £319 now £299 @ Amazon UK (opens in new tab)

In the U.K.? You can get the 10.2" iPad with 64GB storage for £299 on Amazon UK. That's the lowest price we've seen for this tablet.

Both the 10.2" iPad and the 2020 iPad Air rank high on our list of the best tablets. The 10.2" iPad is our choice for those shopping on a budget, while the 2020 iPad Air was our number one choice before the new 2022 iPad Air arrived.

In our iPad 10.2 review, we loved the device for its bright screen, snappy cameras and 11-hour battery life. The new A13 Bionic chip in the iPad is perfect for simple tasks like browsing, streaming TV and movies, and playing a few games. If you're on a strict budget, the 10.2" iPad is the tablet you should opt for.

However, if you have a little more to spend, try the iPad Air. In our iPad Air 4 (2020) review, we had almost nothing but praise for the device. It's got faster performance, a brighter and more vibrant screen, and USB-C charging, which is extremely convenient. The aesthetics of the iPad Air 4 are also brilliant, with a more sleek and modern look compared to the 10.2" iPad.

Compared to the newer iPad Air 5 (2022), the 2020 iPad Air lacks 5G connectivity. The 2022 iPad Air also has a faster processor and better cameras. While these are useful features, you're saving around $150 by opting for the older model.

If you're getting an iPad Air, definitely consider getting an Apple Pencil to go with it. It can turn your tablet into an excellent productivity device, and it's also the perfect tool for artists. The 2nd-Gen Apple Pencil is $99 right now on Amazon (opens in new tab), its lowest price ever. It docks on the side of the iPad Air and charges wirelessly, so it's always ready to go. Just note that the 2nd-Gen Apple Pencil doesn't work with the 10.2" iPad — but you can always grab the 1st-Gen Apple Pencil for $98 (opens in new tab) instead.

These are both excellent deals but if you're still looking for your perfect tablet, check out our list of the best Apple deals and the best tablets to help make your decision.