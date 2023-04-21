The iPad Air just crashed to $499 at Amazon — lowest price ever

The iPad Air (5th Gen) debuted in March of 2022, which means we're about a year out from its launch. Since its release, nothing has beaten the iPad Air as our choice for the best tablet you can buy.

It can be tough to wait for a discount, but most Apple products go on sale eventually. That's why it's a great time to pick up the iPad Air 5th Gen right now — its price has been slashed $100, bringing it down to its lowest price ever.

This tablet runs productivity apps, games, and creative software very well, so it's the perfect tablet for all kinds of users. I highly recommend picking up the iPad Air for $499 at Amazon (opens in new tab) before this discount disappears. At time of writing, the sale applies to all the different color models of the 5th Gen iPad Air.

Lowest price! The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 chip, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. In our iPad Air 2022 review, we said it sets a new standard for tablets. It features 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), M1 CPU, 12MP wide (rear) camera, 12MP ultra wide front camera with Center Stage support, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support.

Key features: 10.9-inch Liquid Retina (2360 x 1640) display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 64GB storage

Rear camera: 12MP wide (f/1.8)

Front camera: 12MP wide (f/1.8)

Product launch: March 18, 2022

Price history: The iPad Air (2022) retails for $599 at full price, but can often be found discounted to around $559. The lowest price we've seen for the iPad Air (2022) is $499, a deal that usually shows up during retail holidays like Black Friday or Memorial Day.

Reviews consensus: The iPad Air (2022) is widely regarded as one of the best tablets on the market. It's a midrange option between the iPad (2021) and the iPad Pro (2022). This makes the iPad Air perfect for users who want a performance boost compared to the basic iPad, without splashing out $799 for the iPad Pro 2022. In our iPad Air (2022) review, we said that this is "a new standard for tablets" and praised its sharp display, speedy performance and long battery life.

Buy it if: You want one of the best tablets on the market, with speedy performance and great accessory support.

Don't buy it if: You don't need the M1 chip's fast performance — there are cheaper options available that still perform well, like the iPad (2021), the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 or the Fire HD 10.