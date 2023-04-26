The iPad 2022 just crashed to lowest price ever at Amazon

The iPad (2022) is one of the best tablets you can buy, and it's one of the more affordable tablets Apple offers, too. However, that doesn't mean it can't be found on sale; I've just spotted that it's fallen in price over at Amazon.

The iPad (2022) is $399 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now. This is the lowest price I've ever seen for this tablet, so now's a great time to pick one up. The discount applies to the iPad (2022) in all four colours.

10.9" iPad 2022: was $449 now $399 @ Amazon

The 2022 iPad features a larger 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, powerful A14 Bionic chip, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. After a $50 discount, the new iPad is at its lowest price ever. Best Buy (opens in new tab) offers the same price.

Key features: 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) Liquid Retina display, A14 Bionic CPU, 64GB storage

Rear camera: 12MP

Front camera: 12MP with 122-degree FOV

Product launch: October 26, 2022

Price history: The iPad (2022) cost $449 at launch. The lowest price ever for the iPad (2022) is $399, a sale that can usually be found during major retail events.

Price comparison: Amazon: $399 | Best Buy: $399 | Apple: $449

Reviews consensus: The iPad (2022) is widely regarded as one of the best tablets on the market. Compared to the previous iPad (2021), the iPad (2022) sports an updated design, a larger display, better performance, and an improved rear camera. We praised the tablet for these features in our iPad (2022) review. The iPad (2021) is still available to buy and is better for shoppers on a budget. But if you want a bit more out of your tablet, the iPad (2022) is a great option.

Toms Guide: 3.5/5 | TechRadar: 4.5/5 | T3: 4/5

Buy it if: You want a fully-featured Apple tablet at a lower cost than the iPad Air (2022). Also buy the iPad (2022) if you dislike the iPad (2021)'s outdated design or want better performance and cameras.

Don't buy it if: You want to use Stage Manager with iOS 16, as the iPad (2022) doesn't support this feature. Also avoid the iPad (2022) if you're an Apple Pencil user — you're stuck using the 1st-Gen Apple Pencil, there's nowhere to dock the Pencil when you're not using it, and you have to use a USB-C to Apple Pencil adapter to charge the pencil up.