The Google Pixel just crashed to $449 — new all time low

Want to get your hands on one of the best Android phones? The Google Pixel 7 is one of the best out there, and it just crashed to a new all-time price low.

The Google Pixel 7 is $449 at Amazon for a limited time. This is $150 off and the lowest price I've ever seen for this phone. Plus, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is $749 at Amazon right now, also $150 off. They're easily some of the best cell phone deals you can get right now.

The Google Pixel 7 comes with an excellent dual camera system, a bright and colorful 6.3-inch display and a powerful and smart Tensor G2 chipset. It's one of the best value smartphones and a highly-desirable handset for photography enthusiasts. It's just dropped to $449 courtesy of this Amazon discount, a new all-time price low.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro model packs a stunning 6.7-inch QHD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, some of the best cameras we've ever tested — including a 5x telephoto zoom — and Google's very best software tricks that you can't get on any other Android. Right now, this excellent smartphone has dropped to $749 at Amazon.

The Google Pixel 7 is one of the best Android phones you can buy. In our Google Pixel 7 review, we praised almost every aspect of this phone, especially its value for money.

The Tensor G2 chipset provides plenty of power and lots of special features for the Google Pixel 7. It runs fast and we were able to play demanding games like PUBG mobile without dropping frames. Plus, you'll be able to use Direct My Call, transcribe audio messages from friends, and more.

Where the Google Pixel 7 stands out most is as a camera phone. It packs a 50MP main lens, a 12MP ultrawide lens and a 10.8MP front camera, which produce some awesome shots. And you get access to Tensor G2 photo features like Photo Unblur, Super Res Zoom, and Magic Erase. It's one of the best camera phones we've reviewed, and gets you almost everything the Google Pixel 7 Pro has, just without the Telephoto lens.

Where the Google Pixel 7 falls down is its battery life. We got just over 7 hours of battery life in our tests, which falls behind competition like the iPhone 14 at 9 hours, 28 minutes.

If you don't mind bringing a charger with you, the Google Pixel 7 is one of the best phones you can buy. It offers incredible value for money, which has only gotten better now that it's fallen to $449. Get it before it's gone, or take a look at our iPhone deals coverage to see Google's competition.