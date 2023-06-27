This 65-inch TCL QLED TV is $400 off before Prime Day — and it's the brightest TV we've ever tested

TCL’s 2023 TV lineup is looking impressive. We’re particularly interested in the TCL QM8 QLED, which we think could be a new contender for one of the best TVs on the market.

Hence why I’m excited that the TCL 65-inch QM8 QLED TV is $1,299 at Amazon right now. ( Best Buy offers the same price.) The QM8 QLED fell to $1,199 last week, but the $400 discount we're seeing now on this recently released TV is still nothing to sneeze at.

TCL 65” QM8 4K QLED TV: was $1,699 now $1,299 @ Amazon

The TCL QM8 QLED TV packs HDR10/HRD10 Plus/Dolby Vision IQ/Dolby Atmos support, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 and eARC, and Google Assistant compatibility. With 2,300 local dimming zones and TCL AIPQ Gen 3, TCL claims this TV will reach a peak brightness of 2,000 nits.

We're still working on our TCL QM8 QLED TV review, but based on its specs it could be a new contender for one of the best TVs on the market. That's due to its outstanding results in our brightness test — it's the brightest TV we've ever tested.

With a combination of Mini-LEDs and a quantum dot filter, TCL claims this TV can reach a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. But we got even better results from our tests, where the TCL QM8 QLED reached 2,900 nits of brightness in a 25% window.

Our current favorite TV from TCL is the TCL 6-Series QLED Roku TV (R655) , and the TCL QM8 QLED shares many of its best attributes: HDR10, HDR10 Plus and Dolby Vision IQ support, a good selection of ports, and great gaming features. The QM8’s sound looks like an upgrade compared to the 6-Series — the QM8 has a 20W subwoofer and two 10W speakers built-in, along with Dolby Atmos and eARC support.

Plus, gamers will be able to make use of Game Accelerator 240. This can bring the TV’s variable refresh rate up to 240Hz, making for more responsive gaming. HDMI 2.1 support and Auto Game Mode are also on show here.