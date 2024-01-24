The Breville Bambino Plus makes a barista out of anyone, and it’s now under AU$500

For the coffee enthusiasts among us, we aren’t exactly left wanting when it comes to choosing a coffee machine to plonk on our kitchen countertop. While some may opt for the fuss-free convenience of a pod coffee machine, anyone who really wants to level up their coffee game — and improve their barista skills in the process — needs to invest in a manual machine.

The Breville Bambino Plus just so happens to be one of the best out there — we’ve even claimed it to be the best for espresso in our round-up of the best coffee makers — and it’s now received a 32% discount on Amazon , bringing its price down to under AU$500.

Breville Bambino Plus | AU$729 AU$499 at Amazon (save AU$230) Providing everything you need to become a master barista at home, the Breville Bambino Plus is a feature-packed coffee machine that offers a wealth of customisation options. It’s not so advanced that you’ll get scared of using it, however. It’s actually an incredibly intuitive machine that pours beautiful espresso shots, and an automatic milk frother only adds to its appeal.

That’s an especially attractive price for a coffee machine that can do an awful lot, including features you’d find on machines two or three times the price (or more!). Included in the box are four baskets — a mixture of single- and dual-walled — which may seem daunting at first, but offer up the opportunity to really experiment with your morning cuppa.

You can also experiment with adjusting the extraction time to alter the flavour profile of whatever ground coffee you’ve put into the basket. Do note there’s no built-in grinder here, so you will either need to buy a separate one to grind your own beans, or simply pick-up a bag of pre-ground coffee.

(Image credit: Future)

Finally, for those who drink their coffee with milk, the built-in milk frother will do all the work for you, automatically heating it to an optimal temperature and giving you the all-important foam on top.

As an added bonus from buying this Breville machine, you’ll be eligible to receive two free bags of specialty beans (just make sure to register your machine within 30 days of purchase) and if you subscribe to Breville’s coffee bean subscription service, you’ll then be eligible to claim AU$100 cashback for every 20 bags purchased within 24 months. The total cashback amount you can receive is AU$400. Full details of the cashback offer can be found on Breville’s website.

We can’t guarantee how long this deal at Amazon will last, so if you’ve been itching to improve your at-home coffee consumption, and you don’t want to spend four figures, the Breville Bambino Plus is a mighty fine, more affordable option.