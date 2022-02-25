The best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 deal includes a free $50 Amazon gift card

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 may have only just launched, but that doesn’t mean that retailers aren’t already competing to offer the best deal on the newly released Android tablet. While Samsung has offered a free set of Galaxy Buds Pro, if you buy the Plus or Ultra model, Amazon is offering an epic offer on the standard model.

Right now, if you can get a Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 with a free $50 gift card for $699 at Amazon . Just add discount code "ZXDDSPWVWFRB" at checkout. Obviously, you’re paying standard retail price upfront, but after purchase you’ll have $50 to spend on literally anything on Amazon. Plus, if you opt to purchase a Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus for $899 , you’ll get a $75 Amazon gift card (discount code: "3SQB2LND8NEE").

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: $699 + free $50 gift card @ Amazon

The newest addition to Samsung's Galaxy Tab range the S8 features a 11-inch Full HD 120Hz display, a 12Mp front-facing camera, three microphones and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU. Buy it from Amazon and get a free $50 gift card for a limited time. Use coupon "ZXDDSPWVWFRB" to get the gift card.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus: was $899 + free $75 gift card @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus offers all the same great features as it's standard sibling but adds a bigger and more vibrant 12.4-inch AMOLED display and 5G connectivity. Buy the Tab S8 Plus at Amazon and you'll get a free $75 gift card. Use coupon "3SQB2LND8NEE" to get the gift card.

If you want an all-round solid tablet that is easier on the wallet than an Apple iPad, then look no further than the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8. This Android device does lack some of the bells and whistles of its biggest rivals, and the UI isn’t quite as slick, but it’s arguably the best tablet for most people balancing features, performance and price into an attractive overall package.

The Galaxy Tab S8 features an 11-inch Full HD (2560 x 1600) 120Hz display, which should be more than good enough for watching videos and playing games. Plus, the tablet weighs just 1.1 pounds, making it the lightest and smallest of Samsung's new tablets. Its thin bezels should help whatever you're watching pop, and the 12MP front-facing camera and three microphones ensure you’ll look and sound your best during business or personal calls.

A Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU powers the entire line of Galaxy Tab S8 tablets. They also all run on Android 12. This means that, in terms of performance, the Tab S8 is pretty much on par with the Tab S8 Plus and Ultra. The value of the Plus really comes from it’s 12.4-inch AMOLED screen and 5G connectivity features. The bigger gift card is just a sweetener.