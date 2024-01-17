The best Galaxy S24 Ultra deal I've seen saves you $750 and incudes $100 credit

By Louis Ramirez
published

Plus, get a free storage upgrade

Galaxy S24 Ultra held in hand with home screen on display
(Image credit: Future)

Samsung's new flagships are officially available for preorder. If you have your heart set on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, but are turned off by its $1,299 price tag, here's the best preorder deal I've seen today. 

For a limited time, you can get the Galaxy S24 Ultra from $549 at Samsung via trade-in. That includes an instant $750 trade-in credit. Plus, you'll also get a $100 Samsung credit and free storage upgrade. For more deals, check out our guide to the best Galaxy S24 preorders.

Galaxy S24 Ultra preorders: from $549 w/ trade-in @ SamsungFree $100 credit + storage upgrade!

Galaxy S24 Ultra preorders: from $549 w/ trade-in @ Samsung
Free $100 credit + storage upgrade! Samsung is offering up to $750 off its Galaxy S24 Ultra with trade-in. Plus, you'll get a free storage upgrade and $25 Samsung credit. It features a 6.8-inch AMOLED QHD+ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. On the camera front, you get a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 50MP (5x telephoto), and 10MP (3x telephoto). You also get a 12MP front camera. 

View Deal

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is Samsung's new flagship and a prime contender for best smartphone of 2024. Priced at $1,299, it sports a 6.8-inch AMOLED QHD+ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Camera-wise, you get a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 50MP (5x telephoto), and 10MP (3x telephoto). You also get a 12MP front camera. 

In our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra hands-on review, we said it packs a ton of AI features, such as Circle to Search, Live Translate, and Chat Assist. You also get lots of Generative AI photo editing tools. Design changes include a stronger titanium build, flat/brighter display, and the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip. However, $1,299 is a tough pill to swallow for a smartphone, which is why I'm a fan of Samsung's preorder deal. 

You'll get up to $750 off via a trade-in and you'll also get a $100 Samsung credit via our link. Plus, you'll get a free storage bump from 256GB to 512GB. Yes, there are other Galaxy S24 promos out there from the likes of Verizon and AT&T, but Samsung's direct offer is tough to beat. Just make sure to preorder before January 30 when the deal expires.

Shop all Galaxy S24 preorder discounts

Louis Ramirez
Louis Ramirez

As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.