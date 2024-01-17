The best Galaxy S24 Ultra deal I've seen saves you $750 and incudes $100 credit

Samsung's new flagships are officially available for preorder. If you have your heart set on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, but are turned off by its $1,299 price tag, here's the best preorder deal I've seen today.

For a limited time, you can get the Galaxy S24 Ultra from $549 at Samsung via trade-in. That includes an instant $750 trade-in credit. Plus, you'll also get a $100 Samsung credit and free storage upgrade. For more deals, check out our guide to the best Galaxy S24 preorders.

Galaxy S24 Ultra preorders: from $549 w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Free $100 credit + storage upgrade! Samsung is offering up to $750 off its Galaxy S24 Ultra with trade-in. Plus, you'll get a free storage upgrade and $25 Samsung credit. It features a 6.8-inch AMOLED QHD+ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. On the camera front, you get a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 50MP (5x telephoto), and 10MP (3x telephoto). You also get a 12MP front camera.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is Samsung's new flagship and a prime contender for best smartphone of 2024. Priced at $1,299, it sports a 6.8-inch AMOLED QHD+ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Camera-wise, you get a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 50MP (5x telephoto), and 10MP (3x telephoto). You also get a 12MP front camera.

In our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra hands-on review, we said it packs a ton of AI features, such as Circle to Search, Live Translate, and Chat Assist. You also get lots of Generative AI photo editing tools. Design changes include a stronger titanium build, flat/brighter display, and the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip. However, $1,299 is a tough pill to swallow for a smartphone, which is why I'm a fan of Samsung's preorder deal.

You'll get up to $750 off via a trade-in and you'll also get a $100 Samsung credit via our link. Plus, you'll get a free storage bump from 256GB to 512GB. Yes, there are other Galaxy S24 promos out there from the likes of Verizon and AT&T, but Samsung's direct offer is tough to beat. Just make sure to preorder before January 30 when the deal expires.

Shop all Galaxy S24 preorder discounts