The Amazon Halo View just dropped to $59 in its first ever sale

Looking for a good way to track your fitness goals this year? Now’s the perfect time as we're seeing epic discounts on a variety of fitness trackers, including Amazon's latest wearable.

For a limited time, Amazon has its Halo View on sale for just $59 . The Halo View is a solid fitness tracker, and as part of Amazon’s January sales , it has now seen its first ever discount of $20 off. This sale won’t be around forever, so we recommend acting fast before it’s gone.

This is a solid fitness tracker. It counts steps, measures heart rate, tracks sleep, and measures your blood oxygen levels. Included with your purchase you’ll get a 12-month subscription to the excellent Amazon Halo fitness app (usually $3.99/month). The app offers a range of useful features, including detailed information about your sleep, mobility scores, guided meditations, and body fat percentage readings.

In our Halo View review , we loved this fitness tracker’s comfortable and lightweight design, 7-day battery life, and of course, the Halo companion app. Three colors are currently available for purchase: active black, lavender dream, and sage green.

You’ll get a 12-month subscription to the Halo fitness app free with your purchase of the tracker, and afterwards, the $3.99/month asking price is still less than most other fitness tracking apps. New features are consistently added to the Halo app, meaning it’s only improved since its launch.

The app gives you access to plenty of guided workouts, from strength training to HIIT to yoga, as well as in-depth fitness tracking features, of course. However, one aspect of the Halo app has been met with some controversy: the body fat percentage calculator. Using your phone’s camera, the app creates a 3D-scan of your body and calculates your body fat percentage. Using it could cause problems for those with body dysmorphia or similar body image issues. If this is something you struggle with, you may choose to steer clear of this feature.