Straight Talk back to school discount — 4 lines for as little as $25 per line

Students will soon be heading back to school. If you're looking for deals on data, Straight Talk just launched one of the best back to school sales we've seen.

Straight Talk is now offering multiline plans from $25 per line/month. Traditionally, you'd pay $45/month for the Silver Unlimited Data plan. However, under the family plan two-line accounts with unlimited data are now just $75 per line/month, three-line accounts are $90 per line/month, and four-line plans are just $25 per line/month. That's a savings of $15, $45, and $80 per month, respectively.

Straight Talk Multiline: from $25/line @ Straight Talk

Straight Talk is a no-contract carrier offering unlimited data plans, 5G coverage, and its new multiline plans. Phones and plans are available exclusively via Straight Talk or at Walmart.

The carrier is part of Verizon's prepaid brands that also includes the likes of Visible and Total by Verizon. Although it doesn't hold a spot in our list of the best prepaid phone plans, it still offers a great value to households with multiple phones/lines.

