Spring sale takes 30% off mattresses, bedding and more at Bear

The first Memorial Day mattress sale of 2022 is here. Bear Mattress is kicking off the holiday with a sitewide discount on everything from mattresses to weighted blankets.

Currently, Bear Mattress is taking 30% off sitewide via coupon "BEARTG30". Plus, if you buy any mattress you'll receive two free pillows valued at $100. It's one of the cheapest mattress sales we've seen from Bear, which makes some of the best mattresses for athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

Bear Original Mattress: was $748 now $524 @ Bear

Memorial Day has arrived early at Bear Mattress. The manufacturers is taking 30% off sitewide via coupon "BEARTG30". Plus, get a $100 gift set for free. (It includes two pillows). The Original Bear Mattress offers three layers of supportive foam and provides a medium-firm finish. The Bear Mattress is also designed to pull heat away as you sleep. After discount, the twin is $524 (was $748), whereas the queen is $699 (was $998).

Bear Hybrid Mattress: was $1,298 now $909 @ Bear

If you want the ultimate in comfort, you'll want the Bear Hybrid Mattress. It features multiple layers of foam complimented by an edge coil system with individually encased springs. It also offers the most pressure relief of all Bear mattresses. Use coupon "BEARTG30" to take 30% off all sizes. After discount, the twin costs $909 (was $1,298), whereas the queen costs $1,213 (was $1,732). Plus, you'll get a $100 gift set (two free pillows) with your mattress purchase.

Bear Weighted Blanket: was $150 now $105 @ Bear

The Bear Weighted Blanket offers 15 lbs. of cozy comfort to help you relax, reduce stress levels, and get a better night's sleep. Its plush microfiber cover keeps you snug while the blanket's quilted channels evenly distribute the glass beads across the entire blanket. Use coupon "BEARTG30" to get this deal.

Bear Mattress Topper: was $245 now $172 @ Bear

The Bear mattress topper is a simple way to add softness and support to any mattress. As part of its current mattress topper deals — you can use coupon code "BEARTG30" to take 30% off the mattress topper's full price. After discount, the twin size costs $172 (was $245), whereas the queen size costs $242 (was $345).

If you want the best mattress in Bear's sale, you'll want the Bear Hybrid from $909 via code "BEARTG30". The Bear Hybrid is the most luxurious mattress in Bear's lineup. It's topped with cooling gel foam and also features an edge coil system, with individually encased springs for a classic coil feel. It also offers the most pressure relief if you're looking for the most luxurious sleep.

If you're strapped for cash, the least expensive mattress in Bear's sale is the Bear Original Mattress from $524. Ideal for back and stomach sleepers, the mattress features three layers of supportive foam, including a base layer of supportive foam that prevents sagging and creates a medium-firm finish. The mattress is also designed to pull heat away from your body as you sleep, which earned it a spot in our best cooling mattress guide.

If you're not shopping for a mattress, make sure to follow our bedding sales and check out our Memorial Day sales guide for deals on tech, home, and more.