Score! Google Pixel Buds A-Series just crashed to $59 — lowest price ever

If you have a Pixel phone and want an affordable pair of earbuds, the Google Pixel Buds A-Series are pretty much a no-brainer. And saying that goes double right now, because the A-Series buds have crashed in price.

The Google Pixel Buds A-Series are $59 at Amazon right now. This is $40 off and the lowest price I’ve ever seen them go for. ( Best Buy offers the same price.) They’re an awesome pair of earbuds that offer good sound quality at a great price.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

Lowest price: Google's answer to Apple's AirPods are now $40 off at Amazon. In our review of the Pixel Buds A-Series, we said they offer a decent range of features for the money and are perfect for Pixel owners. While the A-Series aren’t the best-sounding earbuds out there, they sound better than competition like the first-gen Amazon Echo Buds at a price that can't be beat. If you’re a Google Pixel owner or have a modern Android phone, these are a really good option.

Price check: $59 @ Best Buy

In our Google Pixel Buds A-Series review , we had plenty of praise for these buds. We liked their slick design, build quality and integration with Google Assistant.

In terms of sound quality, the Pixel Buds A-Series are far from the best out there, but they’re good for the price; we heard crisp vocals and some good bass. Our reviewer found that mid-range frequencies lacked clarity, though, and heard some distortion at high volumes.

The Google Pixel Buds A-Series are also good on calls. On a Google Meet call, dialogue came through clearly on both ends. The Google Pixel Buds A-Series even offer a cool feature that can translate a conversation for you using Google Translate.

Google claims the A-Series buds can last for 5 hours of listening time, which we found to be accurate. This extends up to 24 hours with the included charging case. If you're in a hurry, the earbuds took 30 minutes to charge up to 56%, netting 2.5 hours of listening time. Bluetooth 5.0 and 4.0 support are included, as is IP4X water resistance.