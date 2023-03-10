Score! Google Pixel 7 Pro just slashed $250 at Best Buy

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is one of the best phones on the market. It's powerful, has plenty of useful smart features, and it has some of the best cameras of any Android phone. If you want to get your hands on it, now's the time.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro (256GB) is $749 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) right now. This is $250 off, and the lowest price I've ever seen for the Google Pixel 7 Pro with upgraded storage. Plus, the Google Pixel 7 (128GB) is $499 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) right now, just above its lowest price ever of $486. These are some of the best cell phone deals currently available.

Google Pixel 7 Pro (256GB): was $999 now $749 @ Best Buy

The top Pixel 7 model gets a stunning 6.7-inch QHD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, some of the best cameras we've ever tested — including a 5x telephoto zoom — and Google's very best software tricks that you can't get on any other Android. This is the lowest price ever for the Google Pixel 7 Pro with upgraded storage.

Google Pixel 7 (128GB): was $599 now $499 @ Best Buy

Google's Pixel 7 comes with an excellent dual camera system, a bright and colorful 6.3-inch display and a powerful and smart Tensor G2 chipset. It's one of the best values in smartphones, now only cheaper. This is a steal at $499, which is just above the Google Pixel 7's all-time low price of $486.

As we've mentioned, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is one of the best phones you can buy right now. In our Google Pixel 7 Pro review, we praised this phone for its beautiful design, excellent software features and incredible value for money.

Packing a 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and a 48MP 5x telephoto lens, the Google Pixel 7 is one of the best camera phones on the market. Plus, the Google Pixel 7 Pro's Tensor G2 chip unlocks some awesome photo editing features: you'll be able to make use of Photo Unblur, Cinematic Blur, and Active Stabilization and more.

While the Google Pixel 7 Pro's performance isn't quite on the level of the iPhone 14 Pro or the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, but the Pixel 7 Pro is still very capable for everyday tasks as well as some gaming on medium settings.

It's not all about the Tensor G2 chip, either: Google Assistant has also gotten some useful new features, including improvements to Direct My Call, transcription for voice texts, and better contextual understanding for voice typing.

All this is great, but the Google Pixel 7 Pro's downfall is its battery life. We got 6 hours, 31 minutes out of our unit in our tests, which isn't a great result. If you want to use your phone a lot during the day, you might need to carry a charger with you.

If you're working on a smaller budget, the Google Pixel 7 is also an excellent phone. For $100 less, you're sacrificing a bit of performance and the Pixel 7 Pro's 48MP telephoto lens. However, the Google Pixel 7 is smaller and lighter, making it more portable, and you still get access to lots of awesome photo editing features for a great price. If you want more info, check out our Google Pixel 7 vs Google Pixel 7 Pro face-off.

